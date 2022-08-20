No licensing, little oversight: Omaha owner of homes for sex offenders faces his own charge

The halfway-house stories are enough for a full-length documentary:

A meth user just out of prison locked himself in the bedroom of a Lincoln transitional house, convinced a motorcycle gang was coming to kill him. He tried to throw a brick through a window to get out, and when he couldn't, knifed himself in a suicide attempt.

Firefighters arrived to find the man had been in the blood-smeared room for at least four days, with no sign that anyone had been supervising the house.

In another Lincoln case, 14 men were packed into a sober-living house with 1½ bathrooms in south Lincoln, prompting concerns from neighbors. As many as five men piled into a bedroom in a separate Lincoln home, only to be joined by hundreds of visitors in the form of bedbugs.

Now, an Omaha man who oversees two Omaha halfway houses has been charged with a sex offense of his own, a development that uprooted nine parolees who must find new housing. Thomas "Mike" Wiggins, 59, was charged this week with third-degree sexual assault of a pregnant woman. He spent two days in the Sarpy County Jail.

His attorney, Glenn Shapiro, said Wiggins denies wrongdoing. Third-degree sexual assault involves groping and typically is a misdemeanor: Wiggins' case was enhanced because the alleged victim is pregnant.

But the upheaval has shined a spotlight on an arm of the Nebraska correctional system that hasn't gotten as much attention as the state's overcrowded prisons: the environments that parolees or former prisoners encounter as they reenter society.

Just last month, Nebraska prisons' inspector general, Doug Koebernick, and assistant inspector general Zach Pluhacek filed a report with the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee, detailing sordid cases and the lack of licensing and oversight of halfway houses.

"There is no central regulatory or oversight authority for these homes," the report said. "This has created somewhat of a patchwork of expectations as far as basic standards and conditions (and) programming."

In fact, the oversight is so lax that the inspectors wrote that they couldn't say how many buildings serve as transitional housing across the state.

"We estimate that figure to be between 100 and 200, possibly more," the inspector general wrote. "Similarly, we are unaware of a comprehensive accounting/breakdown of the dollars paid to these facilities by state agencies."

The facilities, which include apartment buildings, converted hotels and often houses in residential areas, run the gamut: for-profit and nonprofit; pro-programming and no programming; those who receive state dollars and those who receive none. Some for-profit owners charge high rents or require high security deposits; others are more reasonable.

World-Herald attempts to determine who oversees the houses were met with an alphabet soup of agency suggestions. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman referred a reporter to the Nebraska Parole Board. The Nebraska Parole Board does supervise parolees but doesn't have a licensing role over the houses they live in.

Another official suggested that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services would do licensing, but a spokesman said they do not. Another state official said any homeownership regulations would be enforced by local city councils, county boards, planning departments or housing inspectors.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said the state needs to get command of halfway and transitional housing. In recent years, a Lincoln state senator introduced a bill that would centralize oversight and require licensing of halfway houses and their owners, Koebernick said, but the bill didn't become law.

McKinney said he doesn't know if a new law is needed.

"Sometimes, the answer is just making the agency in charge of monitoring do their job," McKinney said, naming Corrections and Parole administration. "Housing is probably one of the most important things upon release. Once we start hitting basic needs such as housing and transportation, we can set up people for success in terms of employment and other needs."

Koebernick said sometimes the problem is in determining which state agency should be in charge. Some former inmates fall through the cracks because they have jammed out of their sentence and no longer are under the state's purview.

Koebernick suggested that one state agency should be assigned oversight, licensing and regulation of any halfway house, especially in cases in which the landlord receives state funding.

Central oversight also could help facility owners and the state ferret out bogus complaints, the inspector general said. Sometimes, a complaint is made and a facility is suspended for months, only to find out that the complaint was based on false or unproven allegations.

"This causes a significant disruption to the facilities," the inspector general said.

Wiggins' case disrupted the lives of the nine parolees who were living in his two houses. In light of his arrest, Nebraska Parole Board Chairwoman Rosalyn Cotton said parole officials are relocating those men.

Wiggins was convicted in Texas in 1986 of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon. He served 19 years in prison before his release.

Since then, he has been acquitted of third-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment and convicted of misdemeanor disturbing the peace. Over the past decade and a half, his rap sheet was relatively clean — until this week. One blip: A former inmate and sex offender recently sued Wiggins, saying Wiggins improperly kept his $1,000 security deposit and refused to return it, even though the inmate never lived in Wiggins' halfway house. Wiggins argued in court documents that he kept the $1,000 because he had saved a spot for the inmate and that it was the inmate's fault that he didn't complete programs that would have allowed him to live there.

A judge dismissed the inmate's lawsuit, noting that the inmate's parents paid the deposit; therefore, the inmate didn't have standing.

It is unclear how long Wiggins ran the two houses. Cotton said she hadn't yet determined that.

A halfway house owner having a felony conviction in his or her past wouldn't, and shouldn't, disqualify them from serving as a landlord, Koebernick said. Several former convicts run halfway houses and successfully use their experience in transitioning from prison to act as mentors and provide programming to people reentering society, Koebernick said.

Bottom line, Koebernick said: The halfway houses, their owners and their tenants should be held to standards by a state agency assigned to license owners and perform a watchdog function over funding and programming.

"We want to make sure that people have safe places to go after prison — places that will help them have a positive reintegration into the community," Koebernick said. "If a place is struggling, we need to ask what we can do as a state to make that place better. On the other hand, if they refuse to get better, we should make it more difficult for them to receive state dollars.

"Just having some general guidelines and oversight and accountability would be really healthy."