Non-credible threat against several OPS schools leads to arrest of three minors

Three minors have been arrested after making threats against several schools within the Omaha Public Schools.

The Omaha Police Department said Thursday that the minors were arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after posting a threat on social media that was found not to be credible.

The post said "be ready and safe" and "coming for all schools in Omaha NE" before listing nine OPS schools and the date of Jan. 25.

The department said it's also investigating a separate, similar threat that included some of the same schools and referenced Thursday as a date on the social media post.

"Our detectives are working diligently with area law enforcement, school district and community partners on this investigation," the department posted in an official statement Wednesday on Facebook prior to the arrests.

Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said the district is working closely with the department as it investigates.

