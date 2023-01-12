Non-credible threats against several OPS schools lead to arrest of youths, young adult

Three youths and a young adult have been arrested after authorities said the four made threats on social media against several schools within the Omaha Public Schools district.

The post said "be ready and safe" and "coming for all schools in Omaha NE" before listing nine OPS schools and the date of Jan. 25.

The Omaha Police Department said it's also investigating a separate, similar threat that included some of the same schools and referenced Thursday as a date on the social media post.

OPD said Thursday that officers cited an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of disorderly conduct; booked a 17-year-old female on suspicion of making terroristic threats; and booked 19-year-old Edwin Genchi-Carmona on suspicion of terroristic threats.

An investigation revealed the threats to be a hoax.

The Omaha Police Department said it works with law enforcement agencies, including the Omaha FBI office, OPS and staff from the website safe2helpne.org to identify people who make threats. "Together, with the community, we were able to identify the individuals responsible for the posts," police said.

"These investigations take a lot of work hours with several different agencies and schools," an OPD statement reads. "We also send additional security to the schools and the schools are made aware so they can heighten their awareness and follow their protocols. We work very well together and we not only practice for incidents like this, but we also keep continual open communication to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023