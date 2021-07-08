North 24th Street business group announces safety and security plan

Williamson joined Goodwin, Omaha 360 Director Ricky Smith from the Empowerment Network, Omaha Economic Development Corp. President Michael Maroney and other North Omaha leaders in announcing the strategy.

So far, 23 property owners along North 24th have posted signs declaring their properties closed after certain hours to discourage loitering and illegal activity.

The Business Improvement District also wants to hire private security, and to help businesses install security cameras and lighting. It plans a marketing strategy through paid advertising, social media, yard signs and other means appealing to the public to "Keep it safe. Keep it legal. Keep it respectful. Keep it clean."

The district will work with North Omaha churches and other organizations. Goodwin estimated the efforts will cost more than $250,000 a year. The district is seeking private and City of Omaha funding.

Asked about concerns the measures could lead to overpolicing, the leaders said they want appropriate, equitable policing. They said the people causing the problems don't live or work in the neighborhood, and that North 24th Street residents and business owners deserve peace and safety.