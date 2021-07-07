North Omaha community leaders, police to work together to disperse early morning crowds

North Omaha community leaders and Omaha police plan to work together to make sure the large crowds that gather early in the morning in area parking lots disperse before violence occurs.

The topic arose during the weekly Zoom meeting of the community group Omaha 360.

At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Jazsmine Washington, 19, was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near 24th and Grant Streets. She was taken in extremely critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Four other people also were wounded by gunfire at the scene.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer told meeting participants that he expects to increase the police presence in certain areas and may have two police helicopters in the air at the same time to help monitor crowd sizes.

"Our goal is to make the environment safe for crowds to operate in," he said.

Investigators have determined that Washington was not a target of the shooting, Schmaderer said.

Even when everyone in a large crowd is peaceful, he said, innocent people can be hit by gunfire if a shooter's intended target is present.