 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwest High security guard arrested on suspicion of child enticement, pornography

  • Updated
  • 0

A security guard at Northwest High School has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and child enticement after he allegedly made sexual comments to and initiated a relationship with a 16-year-old student. 

According to an affidavit, a 16-year-old female student at Northwest was reported missing by a parent on Feb. 17. The parent told officers that she may be with Joshua Higgs, a 29-year-old contracted school security guard. 

Officers were able to contact the girl via phone, at which point she advised that she was in the car with Higgs. According to the affidavit, she exited the vehicle and began to walk home after learning that she had been reported missing. 

In an interview conducted that night, the girl said Higgs told her not to tell law enforcement about him or his vehicle. He also allegedly told her to delete their messages. The girl told officers that the two had been messaging since the day prior and Higgs had made sexual comments and remarks about wanting to date her. 

People are also reading…

The girl's parents gave police permission to search her phone, which officials say revealed multiple inappropriate messages on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger. Officials said the conversations showed Higgs making sexual comments about the girl and asking her for photos of herself in underwear, which she sent. 

With this information, according to the affidavit, a search warrant was obtained for Higgs' Snapchat and Facebook Messenger accounts. Police found three photos of the girl in underwear and various graphic descriptions of sex acts sent to the girl by Higgs. 

Higgs was arrested on suspicion of three felonies: possession of child pornography, witness tampering and enticing a child via electronic communication device. 

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Man arrested after missing Indiana teen found during traffic stop near Kearney
Crime-and-courts

Man arrested after missing Indiana teen found during traffic stop near Kearney

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana was found near Kearney Wednesday along with a 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and other crimes. 

Teen taken into custody after pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph near Grand Island
Crime News

Teen taken into custody after pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph near Grand Island

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

A 17-year-old was taken into custody by law enforcement officials after a pursuit that reached speeds of more than than 100 miles per hour near Grand Island Thursday night. 

Teen driver led Omaha gunman to two scenes where he killed one man, nearly killed another
Crime News
top story

Teen driver led Omaha gunman to two scenes where he killed one man, nearly killed another

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf told defendant Marshaun Box there was "overwhelming evidence" that indicated he helped plan the robberies that led to the death of one man and left another injured.

20-year-old killed in crash near 72nd Street, Military Avenue
Crime News

20-year-old killed in crash near 72nd Street, Military Avenue

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Thursday. 

Lincoln man pleads guilty to threatening election official
Crime-and-courts

Lincoln man pleads guilty to threatening election official

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man Thursday pleaded guilty to making multiple online threats to an unnamed election official. 

Omaha police issuing over 90 citations related to illegal street racing
Crime News

Omaha police issuing over 90 citations related to illegal street racing

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Police Department plans to issue citations to more than 90 people who they say participated in or gathered to watch illegal street racing.

Nebraska man nets 8 years in federal prison for weapons possession
Crime-and-courts

Nebraska man nets 8 years in federal prison for weapons possession

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

A Nebraska man who helped a woman kidnap her grandchildren in order to teach their mother a lesson was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge to eight years in federal prison.

Janitor at Blair middle school charged with child enticement
Crime-and-courts

Janitor at Blair middle school charged with child enticement

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

A janitor at Otte Middle School in Blair will stand trial in Washington County District Court for having sent a sexually explicit photo to a student. 

2 dead, 1 arrested following crash in western Nebraska
Crime-and-courts

2 dead, 1 arrested following crash in western Nebraska

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

One man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide following a crash that killed two people near Angora, Nebraska.

Deuel County clerk accused of stealing $18,000 of county's money
Crime-and-courts

Deuel County clerk accused of stealing $18,000 of county's money

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

Deuel County's clerk was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of spending $18,000 of the county's budget on personal items.

Judge dismisses former lecturer's lawsuit alleging that UNL violated her free speech rights
Crime-and-courts

Judge dismisses former lecturer's lawsuit alleging that UNL violated her free speech rights

  • LORI PILGER Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The former UNL graduate student and lecturer had alleged that university administrators violated her rights by removing her from teaching duties for participating in a political protest.

Man killed by Cass County deputies was shot in back, records show
Crime-and-courts

Man killed by Cass County deputies was shot in back, records show

  • Andrew Wegley Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Andrew Stratton, who was killed Feb. 13 after Cass County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault, died of gunshot wounds to his back and left arm, records show.

Dog bite leaves 16-month-old Omaha girl with serious injuries
Crime News

Dog bite leaves 16-month-old Omaha girl with serious injuries

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

A 16-month-old Omaha girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by a dog while in the home of relatives.

Hastings man arrested after troopers find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop
Crime News

Hastings man arrested after troopers find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

A Hastings man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 1 pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Police investigating after man pulled from Hitchcock Park swimming pool
Crime News

Police investigating after man pulled from Hitchcock Park swimming pool

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police are investigating after a man was pulled from Hitchcock Park swimming pool late Saturday night. 

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Crime News

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

A 24-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision Saturday.

Two injured in Cass County crash
Crime News

Two injured in Cass County crash

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Saturday. 

Omaha man who recorded people in restroom of retirement home pleads guilty
Crime News

Omaha man who recorded people in restroom of retirement home pleads guilty

  • Dan Crisler
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man charged with secretly recording people who were using the restroom at a west Omaha retirement center and in his home has pleaded guilty.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'No happy ending here': Volunteers in Lysychansk help civilians to flee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert