Northwest High security guard charged with child enticement, pornography

A security guard at Northwest High School has been charged with possession of child pornography and child enticement after he allegedly made sexual comments to and initiated a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

According to an affidavit, a 16-year-old female student at Northwest was reported missing by a parent on Feb. 17. The parent told officers that she may be with Joshua Higgs, a 29-year-old contracted school security guard.

Officers were able to contact the girl via phone, at which point she advised that she was in the car with Higgs. According to the affidavit, she exited the vehicle and began to walk home after learning that she had been reported missing.

In an interview conducted that night, the girl said Higgs told her not to tell law enforcement about him or his vehicle. He also allegedly told her to delete their messages. The girl told officers that the two had been messaging since the day prior and Higgs had made sexual comments and remarks about wanting to date her.

The girl's parents gave police permission to search her phone, which officials say revealed multiple inappropriate messages on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger. Officials said the conversations showed Higgs making sexual comments about the girl and asking her for photos of herself in underwear, which she sent.

With this information, according to the affidavit, a search warrant was obtained for Higgs' Snapchat and Facebook Messenger accounts. Police found three photos of the girl in underwear and various graphic descriptions of sex acts sent to the girl by Higgs.

Higgs has been charged with three felonies: possession of child pornography, witness tampering and enticing a child via electronic communication device.

At his first court appearance Thursday, Higgs' bail was set at $50,000. He must pay 10% of that, or $5,000, to be released. He is scheduled to appear in court again next month for a preliminary hearing.

