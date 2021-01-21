Off-duty Omaha police officer shoots at suspected shoplifter's vehicle

An Omaha police officer shopping at a home improvement store fired a shot at a vehicle driven by a suspected shoplifter, police said Thursday.

The officer, who was off duty, was shopping at the Home Depot near 144th Street and West Maple Road about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was alerted to a shoplifter, Omaha police said. The officer began to follow the man, who had a shopping cart full of items.

Witnesses said an employee had yelled that the man was leaving with unpaid merchandise. The man got into an SUV in the store's parking lot.

Witnesses said they heard the off-duty officer identify himself as a police officer to the man. The officer then approached the SUV's front-passenger side. The driver left the parking stall, almost hitting the officer, police said.

The officer, who was armed with a handgun, fired once at the vehicle, police said. Witnesses said the officer shot at the vehicle's tire and not at the driver. Police said they don't think the driver was injured.

Detectives were able to obtain a photo of the suspected shoplifter while he was in the store. Police said they are working with the Omaha Police Department's burglary unit to seek a warrant for the man's arrest.

The Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team investigates incidents in which an officer discharges his or her firearm. Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol are helping with the investigation into the shooting.

