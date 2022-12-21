Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman

A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.
Allen, 43, was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Allen’s ex-boyfriend, Aldrick Scott, 47, who lived in Topeka, was apprehended in Belize and has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to kidnapping in connection with Allen’s disappearance, T
he World-Herald previously reported.
Scott’s home in Topeka was searched in late November in connection with Allen’s disappearance.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022
Josie Mottl, 25, of Omaha, looks though her fiancé's things that need to be moved from the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Begley, principal of Bluestem Middle School, speaks in the library during a tour of the building, which is still under construction.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Cirian flocks a wreath with the color green. Flocking keeps trees and wreaths from drying out too quickly.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Cirian sprays glitter on a Christmas tree he just flocked the color blue on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents and volunteers look at items during a holiday 'shopping' event for the memory care unit residents at CountryHouse Residence in Elkhorn on Friday. Each resident gets to pick out free holiday presents for their loved ones and themself. All the gifts are donated.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence 'Bud' Crawford watches as David Avanesyan goes down in the sixth round for a knockout on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence 'Bud' Crawford listens to the crowd chanting his name before his bout with David Avanesyan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence 'Bud' Crawford enters the arena to take on David Avanesyan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Referee Sparkle Lee signals a knockout of David Avanesyan in the sixth round by Terence 'Bud' Crawford on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Nelson, right, wins in a first-round knockout against James Ballard on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Nelson, gets ready to box James Ballard on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake (14) and Drake's Grace Berg (43) stretch out for the ball during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel (25) and Keisei Tominaga (30) react to a foul called on their team during the second half of the game against Purdue in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel (25) reacts to a foul called on C.J. Wilcher (0) during the game against Purdue in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach (32) comes down with an offensive rebound during the game against Purdue in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
General Anthony J. Cotton acknowledges members of the military on the second level after accepting command at U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gen. Anthony J. Cotton speaks to the media after accepting command at U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A toy rabbit lies on a pile of burned debris after 2866 Vane St. after a fire Tuesday night sent seven people, including four children to the hospital.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Kate Ligon smiles at teammates after time expires during a game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Rubin, a transit professional and streetcar opponent, raised concerns to council members. "The TIF revenue just may not be there when you need it," Rubin said.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten walks off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match to Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players congratulate freshman Ann Marie Remmes (center) scored a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Bangot Dak (3) shoots the ball over Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield (3) in the Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside boy's basketball game at Omaha Westside High School on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
