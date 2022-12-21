 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman

  • Updated
  • 0

A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.

Allen, 43, was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.

Allen’s ex-boyfriend, Aldrick Scott, 47, who lived in Topeka, was apprehended in Belize and has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to kidnapping in connection with Allen’s disappearance, The World-Herald previously reported.

People are also reading…

Scott’s home in Topeka was searched in late November in connection with Allen’s disappearance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert