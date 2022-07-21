Officials investigating after severed cat head found at Bellevue park

A cat whose severed head was found on a grill in a Bellevue park appears to have died from natural causes, according to officials.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on July 16. Bellevue police responded to a report of a cat head on a grill at Two Springs Park, near 34th Street and Spring Boulevard, said Capt. Andy Jashinske.

The head of a yellow-colored feline was found about 40 feet away from a missing cat poster. The cat pictured on the poster appeared to be the same cat as the one found at the park, Jashinske said.

Officers searched the park but were unable to find the rest of the cat.

The case, while still open, was transferred to the Nebraska Humane Society, Jashinske said.

Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society said the cat appears to have died from natural causes. It may be related to a call days earlier about birds picking at a deceased cat, said Steve Glandt, vice president of field operations.

This story has updated since it was initially published.