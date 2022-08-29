 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials investigating death of inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Patrick Schroeder, 45, died Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release. The cause of death has not been determined. 

A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case any time an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Schroeder began serving his sentence on Aug. 31, 2006, on charges out of Pawnee County that included forgery and first-degree murder in the death 75-year-old Kenneth Albers, a farmer who Schroeder worked for. 

During his incarceration, Schroeder was sentenced to death on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of a fellow inmate that occurred in 2017 while he was incarcerated at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

