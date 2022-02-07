Oklahoma man assaulted at Old Market bar has died; Omaha man arrested

The 41-year-old Oklahoma man who was assaulted over the weekend at an Old Market bar has died of his injuries, Omaha police said Monday.
Rodney Pettit of Lawton, Oklahoma, died Monday morning at the Nebraska Medical Center, where he had been taken after the assault.
Pettit was found unconscious inside the Parliament Pub at 12th and Harney Streets. Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Earlier Monday, police said they had arrested 22-year-old Nolan M. King of Omaha on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon in connection with the assault in the bar.
King was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police have not said what led up to the incident. They said they would work with the Douglas County Attorney's Office to amend the charges against King.
Pettit's death marks the fourth homicide in Omaha so far this year.
King also was involved in a fatal stabbing on Sept. 28, 2019, near 33rd and Howard Streets. King initially was taken into police custody after the stabbing of 31-year-old Shane E. Inks, 31, who died of his injuries at the Nebraska Medical Center. But King was released after police determined that he was the victim of an assault by Inks and a then-21-year-old woman.
A court affidavit said the woman had been in a relationship with both King and Inks and that she and and Inks had lured King to the area intending to harm him.
Anyone with information about what happened at the Parliament Pub may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remains anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
