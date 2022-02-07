Oklahoma man assaulted at Old Market bar has died; Omaha man arrested

The 41-year-old Oklahoma man who was assaulted over the weekend at an Old Market bar has died of his injuries, Omaha police said Monday.

Rodney Pettit of Lawton, Oklahoma, died Monday morning at the Nebraska Medical Center, where he had been taken after the assault.

Pettit was found unconscious inside the Parliament Pub at 12th and Harney Streets. Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier Monday, police said they had arrested 22-year-old Nolan M. King of Omaha on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon in connection with the assault in the bar.

King was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not said what led up to the incident. They said they would work with the Douglas County Attorney's Office to amend the charges against King.

Pettit's death marks the fourth homicide in Omaha so far this year.