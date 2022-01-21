Omaha activist who was charged with felonies now faces only misdemeanor charges

A trial is scheduled for late February.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to questions Friday. Matthews' listed public defender, April White-Small, declined to comment.

According to a court complaint, the woman told police that Matthews pushed her down a handicap ramp and slammed her head into a railing near West 157th Street and Broadway, close to the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan. Once inside the woman’s apartment, according to the complaint, Matthews slammed the woman's face into a wall, “causing substantial pain and swelling to her head.”

The woman reportedly then told Matthews that he couldn’t use her car to drive to Philadelphia. Authorities said Matthews pushed her to the ground, put both hands around her neck and squeezed, lifted her by her neck and threw her to a bed. That caused the woman to “lose consciousness and caused pain to her neck,” according to the complaint.

Police said Matthews then put the woman’s car keys into his pocket and pushed her away when she tried to grab them. He's accused of driving her car and not returning for a day.