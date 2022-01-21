Omaha activist who was charged with felonies now faces only misdemeanor charges

A local anti-police activist who at one protest left severed pig heads at the Omaha police union hall now faces only misdemeanors instead of felonies in a domestic violence case.
Alexander G. Matthews, who is better known as and goes by Bear Alexander, initially had been charged with six felonies in connection with alleged assaults on a woman and a car theft that occurred Nov. 1 in New York City.
In a court hearing Thursday, all six felony counts were dropped, according to the online case summary.
Matthews now faces 19 misdemeanors, including two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury, which is listed as the top charge. Other charges include petit larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury. He also faces four counts of second-degree harassment, which is considered a "violation" in New York.
A trial is scheduled for late February.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to questions Friday. Matthews' listed public defender, April White-Small, declined to comment.
According to a court complaint, the woman told police that Matthews pushed her down a handicap ramp and slammed her head into a railing near West 157th Street and Broadway, close to the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan. Once inside the woman’s apartment, according to the complaint, Matthews slammed the woman's face into a wall, “causing substantial pain and swelling to her head.”
The woman reportedly then told Matthews that he couldn’t use her car to drive to Philadelphia. Authorities said Matthews pushed her to the ground, put both hands around her neck and squeezed, lifted her by her neck and threw her to a bed. That caused the woman to “lose consciousness and caused pain to her neck,” according to the complaint.
Police said Matthews then put the woman’s car keys into his pocket and pushed her away when she tried to grab them. He's accused of driving her car and not returning for a day.
The woman posted several photos of her injuries on Facebook. She wrote that she suffered a bloody nose and bruises. Her father, who spoke to The World-Herald, said she suffered a concussion and spent several hours in the hospital.
Matthews, 25, became widely known in Omaha following the racial justice protests in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Matthews was one of the leaders of ProBLAC, an organization that was formed that year.
He then co-founded Revolutionary Action Party, or RAP, which held a "pig roast" on May 22 to protest a campaign flyer against a City Council candidate published by the Omaha Police Officers Association. Matthews and other attendees then walked to the union hall near 135th and Cryer Avenues and left three severed pig heads with costume police caps on the property.
