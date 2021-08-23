Omaha-area banks beef up ATM security against hook-and-chain thefts

Using a pickup truck and chain to drag away an automated teller machine has become a more common tactic among thieves, but banks are taking steps to better protect their ATMs.

First National Bank of Omaha, for example, recently began installing free-standing posts called bollards, linked by a horizontal metal bar, around their ATMs. A sign on the bar warns would-be thieves “This ATM is protected by a hook and chain block.”

The banking industry has seen an increase of ATM burglaries over the past couple of years, said Kevin Langin, a First National spokesman. “The biggest threat,” he said, “has been via hook-and-chain burglaries, which use chains and hooks attached to a large vehicle to rip off the front of the ATM and expose the vault.”

According to ATM Marketplace, about 50 ATM thefts happen per day around the country. Allowing $2,500 for the ATM and $10,000 for repairs and loss of business, the cost of crash-and-grab theft comes to $625,000 per day, $19 million per month and $228 million per year.

On Aug. 9, an ATM at a Cobalt Credit Union office in Bellevue was ripped off its base with a hook and chain pulled by a pickup truck. The ATM alarm was activated and the thieves fled in the pickup truck without taking any money, Bellevue police said.