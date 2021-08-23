Omaha-area banks beef up ATM security against hook-and-chain thefts

Using a pickup truck and chain to drag away an automated teller machine has become a more common tactic among thieves, but banks are taking steps to better protect their ATMs.
First National Bank of Omaha, for example, recently began installing free-standing posts called bollards, linked by a horizontal metal bar, around their ATMs. A sign on the bar warns would-be thieves “This ATM is protected by a hook and chain block.”
The banking industry has seen an increase of ATM burglaries over the past couple of years, said Kevin Langin, a First National spokesman. “The biggest threat,” he said, “has been via hook-and-chain burglaries, which use chains and hooks attached to a large vehicle to rip off the front of the ATM and expose the vault.”
According to ATM Marketplace, about 50 ATM thefts happen per day around the country. Allowing $2,500 for the ATM and $10,000 for repairs and loss of business, the cost of crash-and-grab theft comes to $625,000 per day, $19 million per month and $228 million per year.
On Aug. 9, an ATM at a Cobalt Credit Union office in Bellevue was ripped off its base with a hook and chain pulled by a pickup truck. The ATM alarm was activated and the thieves fled in the pickup truck without taking any money, Bellevue police said.
An Omaha police spokesman said officers are investigating at least four ATM burglaries that have occurred in 2021. Two burglaries occurred within an hour of each other on Aug. 2, he said.
An ATM at First Westroads Bank near 157th Street and West Dodge Road was broken into shortly after 3 a.m. Aug. 2. About 3:30 a.m. that day, an ATM at Veridian Credit Union near 170th Street and West Center Road was broken into when a vehicle was used to pull off the ATM’s doors.
Mitch Florea, senior vice president of Nebraska Bankers Insurances & Services Co., said banks should make sure that the area surrounding the ATM is well-lit and that security cameras are positioned so they can spot thieves and read the license plates on vehicles.
ATM manufacturers also are selling upgrades that have enhanced security features, Florea said.
Anyone with information about ATM thefts may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
402-444-1272