 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha-area banks beef up ATM security against hook-and-chain thefts
0 comments

Omaha-area banks beef up ATM security against hook-and-chain thefts

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Using a pickup truck and chain to drag away an automated teller machine has become a more common tactic among thieves, but banks are taking steps to better protect their ATMs.

First National Bank of Omaha, for example, recently began installing free-standing posts called bollards, linked by a horizontal metal bar, around their ATMs. A sign on the bar warns would-be thieves “This ATM is protected by a hook and chain block.”

The banking industry has seen an increase of ATM burglaries over the past couple of years, said Kevin Langin, a First National spokesman. “The biggest threat,” he said, “has been via hook-and-chain burglaries, which use chains and hooks attached to a large vehicle to rip off the front of the ATM and expose the vault.”

According to ATM Marketplace, about 50 ATM thefts happen per day around the country. Allowing $2,500 for the ATM and $10,000 for repairs and loss of business, the cost of crash-and-grab theft comes to $625,000 per day, $19 million per month and $228 million per year.

On Aug. 9, an ATM at a Cobalt Credit Union office in Bellevue was ripped off its base with a hook and chain pulled by a pickup truck. The ATM alarm was activated and the thieves fled in the pickup truck without taking any money, Bellevue police said.

ATM Thefts Facts

An Omaha police spokesman said officers are investigating at least four ATM burglaries that have occurred in 2021. Two burglaries occurred within an hour of each other on Aug. 2, he said.

An ATM at First Westroads Bank near 157th Street and West Dodge Road was broken into shortly after 3 a.m. Aug. 2. About 3:30 a.m. that day, an ATM at Veridian Credit Union near 170th Street and West Center Road was broken into when a vehicle was used to pull off the ATM’s doors.

Mitch Florea, senior vice president of Nebraska Bankers Insurances & Services Co., said banks should make sure that the area surrounding the ATM is well-lit and that security cameras are positioned so they can spot thieves and read the license plates on vehicles.

ATM manufacturers also are selling upgrades that have enhanced security features, Florea said.

Anyone with information about ATM thefts may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

kevin.cole@owh.com,

402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain Evacuates Afghans from Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert