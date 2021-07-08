Omaha attorney who received plea bargain for domestic abuse cases faces new charges

On Aug. 27, the woman told sheriff’s deputies that Maxell had entered her home through her open garage door and confronted her in her upstairs bedroom as she was getting ready for work. She said he took several items of clothing from her hands and threw them on the floor before grabbing her and throwing her to the floor. A sheriff’s deputy wrote that the woman said Maxell put his knees on both of her arms to ensure she couldn’t leave and “spat on (the woman) while she was pinned.” She said she kicked him and got away to near a stairwell when, she said, Maxell told her: “It sure would be a shame if there was an accident and you fell down the stairs.” Deputies said the woman had a knot on her left forearm, bruises on her arms and a scratch on her head. She told deputies she didn’t believe Maxell would harm her further.