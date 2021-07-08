Omaha attorney who received plea bargain for domestic abuse cases faces new charges

In late May, an Omaha attorney stood before a judge on two reduced misdemeanors stemming from a series of altercations with his former girlfriend in 2020.
Per a plea bargain with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, Benjamin Maxell, a lawyer in private practice, was allowed to plead no contest to disturbing the peace, one of the lowest misdemeanors a person can face. Keeping with both sides’ agreement, Judge Darryl Lowe sentenced Maxell to two years’ probation and ordered the attorney not to have contact with his former girlfriend.
Within eight days of being placed on probation, authorities allege Maxell, 45, violated those terms by repeatedly texting the woman. Maxell, whose name appeared as recently as last year on an Omaha law firm’s marquee, now faces five misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic abuse protection order.
Accusations that he violated the protection order have turned attention to why he was given probation in the first place.
The woman had filed the protection order the day before Maxell’s original sentencing in the case. She laid out allegations that Maxell had broken into a locked bathroom in April 2021, held a screwdriver to her face and said, “I should just kill you!” In that same sworn affidavit, the woman accused Maxell of piling her clothes into the toilet and urinating on them and “on my hair.”
Yet, at Maxell’s sentencing for two 2020 domestic violence cases, both a prosecutor and a defense attorney said he would not be prosecuted for the April acts.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, whose office handled Maxell’s case, said the plea bargain was reached because the woman hadn’t been cooperative in the 2020 cases. Jen Meckna, head of Kleine’s domestic violence unit for the past decade, estimated that witnesses waver in at least half of domestic violence cases, often because they’re manipulated and courted back by the offender.
With the new accusations, Kleine said, he would have preferred to have seen his office do away with the plea bargain “provided that she was going to cooperate.”
“That’s always the question — will the victim cooperate?” Kleine said. “There’s often a lot of back and forth in terms of the dynamics of these domestic cases, where the victim sometimes begins by cooperating and then backs out. We tried to get whatever we could with the hopes that he would comply. It appears that hasn’t happened.”
Maxell’s attorney, Peder Bartling, declined to comment and said his client would have no comment. Maxell, a general practice lawyer who has handled everything from civil matters to divorces, is contesting the woman’s request for a protection order. His law license is at stake — the Nebraska Supreme Court recently has disbarred two attorneys who were found to have committed violent acts.
Maxell’s ex-wife has sought protection orders against the girlfriend, saying she is “not mentally stable” and has broken into Maxell’s house. The ex-wife withdrew one of those requests; the other is scheduled for a hearing.
According to court records and law enforcement reports:
Police or sheriff’s deputies were called at least five times since August 2020 for incidents involving Maxell and the 41-year-old woman, a neighbor who became his girlfriend. Many of them occurred at the woman’s home near 171st Street and West Maple Road.
On Aug. 27, the woman told sheriff’s deputies that Maxell had entered her home through her open garage door and confronted her in her upstairs bedroom as she was getting ready for work. She said he took several items of clothing from her hands and threw them on the floor before grabbing her and throwing her to the floor. A sheriff’s deputy wrote that the woman said Maxell put his knees on both of her arms to ensure she couldn’t leave and “spat on (the woman) while she was pinned.” She said she kicked him and got away to near a stairwell when, she said, Maxell told her: “It sure would be a shame if there was an accident and you fell down the stairs.” Deputies said the woman had a knot on her left forearm, bruises on her arms and a scratch on her head. She told deputies she didn’t believe Maxell would harm her further.
On Sept. 25, the woman said she went to a hotel room near 108th Street and West Dodge Road, where Maxell had been staying since his now ex-wife filed for divorce. Maxell accused her of stealing his phone; the woman said she had found it. Later, Maxell said he was going to her home to retrieve it. About midnight, Maxell arrived and found the woman’s door secured by a swing lock the woman said she had installed to prevent him from breaking in. Maxell forced open the front door, causing the door frame to break. The woman said Maxell approached her and “began physically striking her.” The altercation continued to the bedroom, where the woman said Maxell got on top of her, pinned her arms down with his knees and pressed his thumb on the center of her throat. The woman “stated it was difficult for her to breathe,” a deputy wrote. Maxell left in her 2012 SUV without her permission, she alleged.
On Nov. 27, the woman was hanging out with Maxell in his hotel room. She said she went to leave, but Maxell wouldn’t let her, saying he “didn’t want her to go.” Maxell grabbed her by both arms and pulled her back in the room, the woman said, but she resisted. As she did, Maxell struck the woman in the lip and the eye, possibly with his elbow, the woman said. Omaha police wrote that the woman “had a bruise on her lip and her left eye was swollen.”
On Jan. 12, Maxell entered the woman’s house through an unlocked basement window after “hitting my mom earlier that night and breaking her car window,” according to a protection order request filed by the woman’s 19-year-old son. “He was trying to get to my mom; I protected my mom by getting a baseball bat and using it against Ben to make him leave,” the teen wrote.
After the August and September cases, Maxell was charged with trespassing, vandalism and two counts of domestic assault, all misdemeanors. After the Nov. 27 case, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. In January, he faced a misdemeanor in connection with the incident in which he was fended off by the bat-wielding teen. In February, he was charged with drunken driving.
All those cases were pending when, the woman told police, Maxell showed up at her house again. On April 15, the son called 911 and reported that Maxell “almost killed his mom,” according to a sheriff’s report. The woman initially denied that an assault had occurred but later filed a sworn affidavit seeking a protection order.
In that affidavit, the woman wrote that she went to Maxell’s home to retrieve her laptop and other belongings. An argument ensued that resulted in him “pouring beer all over me.” The woman went to clean up in a basement restroom and locked the door. She wrote that Maxell “attempted to enter the bathroom with a screwdriver and eventually pushed the door in. He shoved me into the shower and I fell resulting in bruising on legs and knees.”
“Maxell waved the screwdriver in my face, stating: ‘I should just kill you!,’” the woman wrote. “Afterwards, Maxell threw my clothes and shoes into the toilet and urinated on them. He also took nude photos of me saying, ‘What did I ever see in you?!’ Maxell urinated on my washed hair and spit on me.” The woman alleged he threw her cellphone at her and it shattered.
No charges were brought against Maxell over those allegations. The woman filed a request for a protection order on May 26.
On May 27, Maxell showed up for his sentencing. In a tape of the hearing — reviewed by The World-Herald — Bartling, Maxell’s attorney, noted to Judge Lowe that prosecutors would not be filing a warrant for Maxell based on the April accusations. Those allegations — of a screwdriver and threats and urination — were not relayed to the judge by prosecutors, according to the recording.
Instead, the parties proceeded with the probation deal.
“We all go through struggles,” Lowe told Maxell. “And we’re either heroic enough to survive them, or we fall under their pressure.”
In imposing two years of probation, Lowe noted that Maxell was to abstain from alcohol and to submit to searches by probation officers. The judge wrote additional conditions on the probation order: “Full psychological exam” and “no contact” with the woman or her son for the next two years.
Eight days later, Maxell sent two blank texts to the woman. Beginning June 4, he sent her a series of apple emojis, which the woman said was their code for “I love you.” In all, he sent 33 texts, apparently receiving no reply. The longest read: “I will never get over you. You are all I want. I am (expletive) miserable without you. There is no one else. There never was. There never will be. Please give ‘us’ another shot — or at least let me give you a final hug.”
Instead, the woman showed up in a Douglas County courtroom in late June as Maxell sought to dismiss the protection order. A judge delayed the hearing. As Maxell left, he was greeted by a sheriff’s deputy who arrested him on five misdemeanor counts alleging he violated the protection order. If convicted, Maxell faces up to one year in jail on each count.
To date, prosecutors have not charged him with violating the probation term that he not have contact with the woman. Meckna said such charges still are possible.
As he placed Maxell on probation in May, Lowe cautioned the attorney: “We’re looking to find justice — and we hope to serve justice today, to be fair to you and all of the perceived parties who may or may not have been victims. This is going to be a determination whereby you will be held accountable.
“You will primarily hold the keys to your own jail cell.”
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts
“That’s always the question — will the victim cooperate? There’s often a lot of back and forth in terms of the dynamics of these domestic cases, where the victim sometimes begins by cooperating and then backs out."
Don Kleine, Douglas County attorney