Omaha boy died of fentanyl overdose, but prosecutor lacks evidence to charge grandmother

Citing a lack of evidence, the Douglas County Attorney's Office has declined to file a charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death against the grandmother of a 20-month-old boy who died of fentanyl intoxication.

Carmella Star, 47, was booked into the Douglas County Jail last week in connection with the October death of her grandson, A'sann Star. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Carmella Star still was listed as being in the jail, but by 11 a.m., she no longer was in custody.

Omaha police said Star had been taking care of A'sann when he was found unresponsive Oct. 7.

According to a police report, someone drove A'sann from a home near 33rd and Decatur Streets to the Nebraska Medical Center. A person was performing CPR on him en route.

The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

An autopsy and toxicology report determined that A'sann died of acute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl intoxication, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.

Kleine said Tuesday that his office declined to charge Carmella Star.

"At this point in time, we don't have the evidence that we need to prove the charge," he said. "Right now, it's an ongoing investigation."