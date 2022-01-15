Omaha business owners sentenced to prison for role in deadly 2015 railcar explosion

The Braithwaites have each been ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution. Additionally, the brothers and the company must serve five years of probation and pay a $21,000 fine.

According to a federal indictment, on April 14, 2015, workers were removing petroleum residue from inside a rail tanker car near First and Hickory Streets in Omaha when a spark ignited and caused a deadly explosion.

Despite the fact that a safety data sheet identified the petroleum residue as highly flammable and containing benzene, a known carcinogen, workers were sent into the car without testing for benzene levels.

The tanker car had been tested for explosive gas levels prior to the employees entering. The test showed that the explosive gas levels "greatly exceeded" the acceptable levels established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the indictment.

About an hour after the workers were sent into the car, its contents exploded, killing Adrian LaPour, 44, and Dallas Foulk, 40. A third man, Joe Coschka, was knocked off the car but escaped serious injury.