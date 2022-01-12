Omaha child enticer who fled to Nicaragua sentenced to 48 years in prison

Some of the images on Hawhee's computers were of children, 7 and younger. Just like the girls at the park.

"But for the fact that the young girls walked away, what would have happened there?" Derr asked.

And then there was the fact that Hawhee ran away while his case was pending. In August 2020, he posted $135,000 in cash to bail out of jail on the two cases. He was released in August and disappeared sometime in the fall of 2020. He was tracked down in Nicaragua and returned to the Douglas County Jail in December 2020. Because he had absconded, he had to forfeit the $135,000 bail. Forfeited bail money goes into the county treasurer's coffers, and the bulk goes to a public schools fund.

"The police and the U.S. Marshal's Office did a tremendous job in finding him and getting him back here so we could do justice," Kleine said.

On that note, Kleine said he wants to see penalties increased for fleeing — and for child enticement. Hawhee faced a maximum of only two years in prison on that charge. Child enticement, meanwhile, carries a three-year maximum term. Both of those maximum sentences are cut in half under the state law.