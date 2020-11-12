 Skip to main content
Omaha chiropractor accused of first-degree sexual assault appears in court
An Omaha chiropractor who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault was ordered held on $75,000 bail Thursday. 

Matthew Skaff, 51, was booked into jail Monday in connection with an alleged assault on a 50-year-old woman at his apartment on Oct. 18. 

skaff_matthew

Matthew Skaff

The woman reported the assault the next day to Omaha police. She said she was at Skaff's apartment near 120th Street and West Maple Road when he removed her clothing and digitally penetrated her, according to a police report. 

Skaff has his own business, Skaff Chiropractic & Wellness Center, near 120th Street and West Center Road.

In June, he was sentenced to one year probation, stemming from an indecent exposure charge that authorities said occurred at his office on Dec. 18.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

