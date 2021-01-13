Omaha chiropractor accused of giving client brandy, drug-laced cookies, then assaulting her

During the second adjustment, Skaff slapped the woman's butt and touched her breasts and then immediately apologized, Knuth said.

She was in "excruciating pain and couldn't walk" after the second adjustment, Knuth testified, and the woman grew worried and texted a friend to call her right away. She told the friend she'd be there in 15 minutes and told Skaff she had to leave, and he got upset, Knuth said.

The woman walked to the kitchen counter and then said Skaff took her pants down and digitally penetrated her, Knuth said. She pushed him off and asked what he was doing, Knuth testified.

The woman didn't remember how her pants got back on or leaving. A friend later told police that the woman had said she was on her way but didn't show up for three hours and that her location showed she was driving all over Omaha. The woman had no memory of that, she told police. It's unclear when she left the apartment, but the woman told police it was midnight, based on calls she had made, and Skaff said it was midnight, too.

A friend took her to the hospital where she completed a rape kit, the results of which have not been completed yet. Knuth said Wednesday that "benzos," a tranquilizer, and another drug were found in the woman's system. A prosecutor in November said she tested positive for sedatives and opioids.