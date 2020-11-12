Omaha chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting a client appears in court

Michael Fitzpatrick, Skaff's attorney, said the encounter was consensual.

"My client is very adamant that it absolutely was consensual," Fitzpatrick said after Thursday's hearing. "Whatever (drugs) she tested positive for, she didn't get it from him."

Skaff has an office, Skaff Chiropractic & Wellness Center, near 120th Street and West Center Road.

In June, he was sentenced to one year probation stemming from an indecent exposure charge that authorities said occurred Dec. 18 at his office.

A 37-year-old woman told police that she had been getting adjustments from Skaff for about a month when, after an appointment, Skaff told her, "A lot of people think I have a nice penis." Skaff then exposed his genitals to her, according to a police report.

The woman said Skaff then asked her to go into another room, where he continued to talk about his "sexual experiences with other clients" and pointed out where he'd had sex in his office, the report said. The woman said he also showed her a tracker he had on his wife.

The woman reported the interaction to police and never returned.

A police officer spoke with Skaff six weeks later. Skaff told the officer that the sexual talk was consensual.

Police say people who have been sexually assaulted should call 911, no matter how long ago the incident occurred.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.