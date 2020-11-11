 Skip to main content
Omaha chiropractor arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault
Omaha police have arrested an Omaha chiropractor who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, who also believes she might have been drugged.

Matthew Skaff, 51, was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault. 

Matthew Skaff

The 50-year-old woman reported the assault on Oct. 19 and told police it occurred the evening before. She said she was at Skaff's home when he removed her clothing and digitally penetrated her, according to a police report.

Skaff has his own business, Skaff Chiropractic & Wellness Center, located near 120th Street and West Center Road. 

In June, he was sentenced to 12 months probation on an indecent exposure misdemeanor charge from an incident in January. The charge was amended to disturbing the peace, and Skaff pleaded no contest to that charge. 

Authorities said they have reason to believe there may be other victims who haven't yet notified police. 

Victims of sexual assault can call 911 at any time to report a crime, regardless of how long ago it occurred, police said.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

