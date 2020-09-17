Omaha City Council candidate facing sexual assault charge ordered held on $1 million bail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Omaha City Council candidate and a leader of summer protests against the 11-Worth Cafe was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday.

David D. Mitchell, 27, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred in 2014, according to court documents.

Mitchell would have to post 10% of $1 million, or $100,000, to be released.

According to an Omaha police report, a 20-year-old woman told police in June that she was sexually assaulted by Mitchell twice between March and September 2014 at a North Omaha home and a location outside Douglas County.

She would have been 14 and 15 years old at that time. Mitchell was 21 years old then.

Three hours after he was booked into jail, someone wrote a public post on Mitchell's Facebook page.

"These charges (are) one hundred percent false, the system is finding anyway to take me down. I can't make (any) comments on the current case for legal reasons," the post said.