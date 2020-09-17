Omaha City Council candidate facing sexual assault charge ordered held on $1 million bail

An Omaha City Council candidate and a leader of summer protests against the 11-Worth Cafe was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday.
David D. Mitchell, 27, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred in 2014, according to court documents.
Mitchell would have to post 10% of $1 million, or $100,000, to be released.
According to an Omaha police report, a 20-year-old woman told police in June that she was sexually assaulted by Mitchell twice between March and September 2014 at a North Omaha home and a location outside Douglas County.
She would have been 14 and 15 years old at that time. Mitchell was 21 years old then.
Three hours after he was booked into jail, someone wrote a public post on Mitchell's Facebook page.
"These charges (are) one hundred percent false, the system is finding anyway to take me down. I can't make (any) comments on the current case for legal reasons," the post said.
Mitchell was one of the leaders of the protest that prompted the 11-Worth Cafe to close in June. The demonstrations were sparked by a controversial Facebook post written by the son of the restaurant's owner, Tony Caniglia Jr. Protesters also objected to a menu item that was named for Robert E. Lee, the Civil War Confederate general.
Mitchell met with Caniglia during the protest to find common ground. Ultimately, though, they couldn't reach an agreement.
Mitchell is running next year for the District 2 council seat representing northeast Omaha, a seat held by Ben Gray. The city primary is April 6; the general election is May 11.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,
