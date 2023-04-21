Federal indictments unveiled Friday levy serious charges and make startling allegations against an Omaha City Council member, a retired Omaha police captain who co-founded the revered PACE youth sports program and a veteran police officer who led the Latino Peace Officers Association.

Councilman Vinny Palermo, Police Athletics for Community Engagement co-founder Rich Gonzalez and former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo are facing multiple federal felony charges that accuse them of using their positions for personal financial benefit.

They were arrested Friday along with a fundraiser, Jack Olson of Council Bluffs, and booked into the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. They're being held there until at least Monday, when they'll have their first appearances in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

The arrests came after a months-long investigation by the FBI with the cooperation of local and state law enforcement agencies, including multiple search warrants served in December and wiretaps.

"Corruption tears at the foundation of our democracy," the FBI Omaha special agent in charge, Eugene Kowel, said in a press release. "No level of corruption should be tolerated or accepted."

U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said in the press release that the indictments and Friday's arrests "send an important message to those who breach the public's trust."

The indictments were returned by a grand jury in Omaha earlier this week and unsealed Friday after the arrests.

Vinny Palermo faces nine charges, including wire fraud and bank fraud. Gonzalez faces a total of 13 charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and making false statements on loan applications. Johnny Palermo faces 15 charges, including wire fraud and honest services fraud. Olson is charged with four offenses, including wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud LPOA and its donors.

Several of the offenses carry sentences of 20 years or more in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Steve Lefler, an attorney for Gonzalez, said, “I have great faith in the Gonzalez family and I have great faith in Rich Gonzalez, and I am positive that once all of the information comes forward this investigation will be shown to be politically motivated effort to embarrass the Gonzalez family.”

Vinny Palermo’s attorney, W. Randall Paragas, said he will not comment on the case until after the councilman appears in court on Monday afternoon.

Glenn Shapiro, an attorney for Johnny Palermo, said his client "has been a public servant for 20 years."

"He has served the community well, and we'll let the facts come out and see where all this ends," Shapiro said.

The Latino Peace Officers Association, or LPOA, is a professional organization designed to promote the advancement of Latino professionals within OPD and other law enforcement organizations. PACE, which was started in 2005, offers free sports leagues for thousands of youths in North and South Omaha, including soccer, football, baseball and volleyball.

Gonzalez was the longtime executive director of PACE. Members of the LPOA have been key volunteers among the many dozens of local law enforcement officers who volunteer to coach PACE teams.

In the first indictment, Johnny Palermo, 47, Gonzalez, 55, and Olson, 66, are charged with defrauding donors of the LPOA and the organization's board. Johnny Palermo and Gonzalez are further charged with defrauding LPOA and PACE for their own personal benefit.

Gonzalez, despite not having authority from the LPOA board, allegedly brought Olson in as a fundraiser for the nonprofit without disclosing that Olson had previously been arrested on suspicion of drugs, prostitution, and embezzling donations during his last stint as a fundraiser.

Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo allegedly allowed Olson, who went by the false name Cody Jones, to keep up to 80% of donations to the LPOA despite telling donors that all their money was going to youth programs.

The indictment alleges that "the defendants and others sent emails in the name of Cody Jones to donors with statements such as the following, 'Please remember that this is not just a big cop party, we do this to raise funds so that volunteer Omaha police officers can help at risk and disadvantaged local youth!' when in fact, it was part of the conspiracy for Jack Olson to spend more than $46k of money donated to LPOA at the Lemon Drop Bar for the benefit of himself, his co-defendants, and others ... on alcohol and so that he and Richard Gonzalez could gamble on Keno.”

Overall, Olson removed more than $500,000 from contributions given to LPOA from 2018 through 2022, the indictment alleges.

It further alleges that Gonzalez lent Olson thousands of dollars knowing that the only money Olson earned was from his take from the donations to the LPOA.

The allegations also include that it was part of the conspiracy to defraud that Olson would solicit LPOA donations from a massage parlor where Olson received commercial sex services.

And the indictment accuses Johnny Palermo of impeding a rape investigation in which Olson was the suspect, in exchange for accepting financial payments and other items of value from Gonzalez and Olson.

Palermo allegedly provided information to Olson about OPD practices. Gonzalez allegedly drafted an email to an OPD detective falsely representing that a licensed attorney provided the advice.

Asked about that allegation specifically, Shapiro said, "It's a very serious accusation and when there's discovery we'll see why they charged it."

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said that the department is working with the FBI and will review casework done by Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo during their time on the force. He also said that the sexual assault case referenced in the lawsuit was investigated fully, presented to the county attorney’s office for charges, and it was ultimately the prosecutor’s decision not to bring the case.

Johnny Palermo is separately charged with wire fraud through an alleged false application to obtain a “Paycheck Protection Program” or PPP loan through his purported real estate company, Palermo Investments. Johnny Palermo is also charged with making false statements to the Small Business Administration in an attempt to get an Economic Injury and Disaster or EIDL loan.

In the second indictment, Johnny Palermo and Gonzalez are alleged to have provided Vinny Palermo, 49, with paid travel benefits, including airfare, a luxury hotel suite, a trip to Las Vegas and other destinations, among other items of value in exchange for Vinny Palermo to do things — such as award South Omaha Turnback Tax grants and firework sales permits — to benefit LPOA and PACE.

Vinny Palermo, who serves as vice president of the seven-member council, is accused of not disclosing the gifts while voting to award city funding to LPOA and PACE. The indictment alleges that Vinny Palermo also did not disclose personal benefits, including income, gifts and other items, that he received from Omaha Glass Pro, a company that he voted to award city contracts to during the charged timeframes, while also failing to disclose concrete work to his backyard pool that was poured by a concrete contractor that also had contracts with the City of Omaha.

The FBI intercepted a number of calls and texts between the four people who were arrested Friday and other anonymous people whom the indictment identified as witnesses or donors who were victimized.

On Oct. 14, 2022, a federal agent called Vinny Palermo to ask if the LPOA had made payments to the council member.

"Have you ever received money from them?" the agent asked.

"No," Palermo allegedly responded.

Then he picked up the phone to call Johnny Palermo in conversations that included an anti-Semitic tangent, as portrayed in the indictments.

Though Vinny and Johnny share the same last name, they are not related.

The two discussed a trip to Houston and how Vinny Palermo's hotel room and plane ticket had been paid for by the LPOA. Vinny Palermo worried that investigators would be digging into the trip and whether he had properly reported the arrangements. Johnny Palermo told Vinny Palermo that he didn't go as an elected official. "You just went as the homeboy," he said. "You are my cousin." Johnny Palermo then allegedly said: "It made me look into the Jewish people, and how they operate. They're like the mafia on top of the mafia ... that's what we gotta be like, you know what I'm saying." Vinny Palermo responded: "They always have been ... that's why District 66 is so tight. They take care of each other. I'll call Richie here in a little bit."

Johnny Palermo’s posts on Instagram, which he began posting regularly on in 2017, showcase a life filled with travel — including one trip that appears to match up with allegations in the indictments.

In June 2021, the indictment alleges that Johnny Palermo used the money received from the fraudulent PPP loan to buy plane tickets to Hawaii for himself, his family and friends. Photos posted on Instagram in August 2021 bear the caption “Summer 2021!! Blessed!” and show Johnny Palermo and his family apparently in Hawaii at luaus, beach bars and waterfront hot tubs.

The PACE organization enjoyed a warm relationship with city government and the Omaha Police Department, receiving increased city funding and credit for gang crime prevention. Chief Todd Schmaderer has allowed officers to often volunteer as coaches while on the clock.

PACE continues under interim leadership of co-founder Tony Espejo.

A statement from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert Friday afternoon called on Vinny Palermo to resign.

"A council member under federal indictment for numerous complaints relating to criminal conspiracy, fraud, and public corruption cannot be entrusted with spending taxpayer money, making decisions that impact public safety and the many other responsibilities that come with public office," Stothert said.

In an emailed statement, City Council President Pete Festersen said the charges against Vinny Palermo are "a matter of great concern that we will be reviewing closely."

"I can assure the citizens that the City Council will continue to serve them and conduct the city's business as Councilmember Palermo avails himself of due process in this matter," Festersen said.

In a statement, Schmaderer thanked the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office for their work but said he was not shocked by the indictments.

"I am appalled, but unfortunately not shocked at the content of the federal indictments," Schmaderer said. "As the federal investigation continues, there is a possibility that more arrests will be made. The federal indictments speak for themselves."

World-Herald staff writers Molly Ashford and Alyssa Johnson contributed to this report.