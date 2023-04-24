LINCOLN — The four men targeted by a federal fraud investigation, including Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, were indicted last week on a total of 41 charges, but they faced additional allegations here Monday when they made their first appearances in a federal courtroom.

In a series of court hearings that lasted more than three hours, prosecutors made startling new allegations about some of the defendants involving drunken driving, domestic violence and turning a blind eye to — or assisting in — narcotics trafficking.

Prosecutors even cited a wiretapped conversation in which Vinny Palermo allegedly called himself “the Al Capone of South Omaha.”

Typically, detention hearings such as Monday's proceedings in federal court last 10 to 15 minutes each, with both sides presenting arguments about whether a defendant should be held in custody as the case progresses.

Monday, however, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart reached a detention ruling for only one of the four defendants, former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, who was ordered to remain in federal custody. The hearing on the three other men was continued to Wednesday, and they will remain in custody until then.

Two federal grand jury indictments were unsealed Friday. They included charges against: Vinny Palermo; Johnny Palermo, president of the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA); former Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, who had been executive director of the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) organization; and Jack Olson, a Council Bluffs man who was allegedly employed as an LPOA fundraiser. Johnny Palermo and Vinny Palermo are not related.

The felony charges against the individual men vary in number and type, but they include wire fraud, honest services fraud, bank fraud and making false statements on a loan application.

W. Randall Paragas, Vinny Palermo’s attorney, said that his client is eager to respond to the allegations made against him. He said Palermo has not made any decision regarding stepping down from the City Council or his role as the council's vice president.

“At this point, in regard to the City Council, we are focusing on Mr. Palermo’s defense and his detention, and we haven’t really made any decisions regarding the City Council at this point,” Paragas said after the hearings.

One indictment largely focuses on alleged fraudulent activity by Vinny Palermo through his position on the City Council. Among other things, it alleges that Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo used LPOA and PACE funds to pay for Vinny Palermo’s lodging and airfare for a handful of lavish trips across the country, none of which he reported as “gifts” as required by law.

Vinny Palermo also is accused of lying on a loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and filing false statements about his financial interests with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission from 2018 to 2022.

The other indictment alleges a seven-year scheme in which Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo employed Olson as an LPOA fundraiser while letting him keep 65% to 80% of the charity donations for himself — amounting to more than half of a million dollars.

It also alleges that Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo used OPD contacts and prior knowledge of police procedures to impede a rape investigation in which Olson was the “lead suspect.” Johnny Palermo is further alleged to have lied on an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and committed wire fraud by submitting a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and then using some of the awarded money to buy plane tickets to Hawaii.

For Monday's hearing, prosecutors used a PowerPoint presentation to detail additional accusations and make a case for keeping the defendants in custody.

There is no bail in the federal system — defendants are either released with certain conditions, or they are held in custody by the U.S. marshals until the case is decided.

Prosecutors also called FBI Special Agent Michele Stevenson, who played a “key support role” in the investigation, as a witness during the detention hearings.

Stevenson and federal prosecutor Lesley Woods outlined a number of additional allegations of misconduct. For example, prosecutors said that Johnny Palermo allegedly accessed case files pertaining to a sexual assault investigation in which Olson was a suspect, without authorization. Other claims about Johnny Palermo included alleged drunk driving and allegedly at least ignoring narcotics trafficking by the Lomas and MBC gangs.

In addition, prosecutors noted that Vinny Palermo has been on federal probation for failing to file tax returns since 2019 and, as a condition of his probation, he was required not to leave the state without informing his probation officer. Prosecutors alleged Monday that he violated that condition numerous times when taking trips funded by LPOA and PACE. He also was required to report any law enforcement contact to his probation officer, something prosecutors allege he failed to do after being contacted by the FBI in this investigation.

Prosecutors also claimed that Vinny Palermo has a “history of domestic violence” allegations from multiple women, including his current wife, who recently filed for divorce.

The investigation included federal wiretaps of phone calls and texts among the four men. At one point, prosecutors revealed Monday, investigators felt that the men were becoming cautious about using their phones and were talking in person. So investigators also planted a bug in an office at the Corrigan Multi-Cultural Center in South Omaha, where PACE is headquartered.

Johnny Palermo was ordered by Zwart Monday to remain in custody pending trial, after his hearing lasted nearly two hours. She cited concerns about witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

His attorney, Glenn Shapiro, argued that Johnny Palermo could be released with the condition that he be prohibited from accessing phones or other electronic devices.

“I would go along with that if I trusted (Johnny Palermo),” Zwart said. “But I don’t.”

Detention hearings for the three other defendants were consolidated for the sake of time. Gonzalez, Olson and Vinny Palermo — all dressed in plainclothes but chained at the waist and ankles — sat together at the defense table with their attorneys.

Steve Lefler, Gonzalez’s defense attorney, asked for additional time so that he could better prepare for cross-examination and potentially call additional witnesses. Attorneys for Vinny Palermo and Olson asked for the same extension.

Prosecutors objected to this, but Zwart approved their requests and continued the detention hearing until Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Photos: Federal agents search the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo