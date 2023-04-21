Four men, including Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, have been federally indicted in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE.

The charges are against Vinny Palermo, retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, retired Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo and Jack Olson of Council Bluffs. The indictments were unsealed Friday.

In a press release, United States Attorney Steven Russell said the indictments were unsealed after the four men were arrested Friday morning. The indictments, which have multiple counts, were returned by a grand jury in Omaha earlier this week.

The Latino Peace Officers Association, or LPOA, is a professional organization designed to promote the advancement of Latino professionals within OPD and other law enforcement organizations. PACE, which was started in 2005, offers free sports leagues in North and South Omaha, including soccer, football, baseball and volleyball.

In the first indictment, Johnny Palermo, 47, Gonzalez, 55, and Olson, 66, are charged with defrauding donors of the Latino Peace Officers’ Association and the organization's board, the press release said. Johnny Palermo and Gonzalez are further charged with defrauding LPOA and PACE for their own personal benefit.

Johnny Palermo is separately charged with wire fraud through an alleged false application to obtain a “Paycheck Protection Program” or PPP loan through his purported real estate company, Palermo Investments, LLC, the press release said. Johnny Palermo is also charged with making false statements to the Small Business Administration in an attempt to get an Economic Injury and Disaster or EIDL loan.

In addition, Johnny Palermo is also charged with defrauding the citizens of Nebraska and the Omaha Police Department of his honest services as a police officer by accepting a stream of financial benefits from Gonzalez and Olson that influenced Johnny Palermo to interfere with an ongoing sexual assault investigation for which Olson is the lead suspect, the release said.

In the second indictment Johnny Palermo and Gonzalez are alleged to have provided Vinny Palermo, 49, with paid travel benefits, including a luxury hotel suite, a trip to Las Vegas, and other destinations, among other items of value in exchange for Vinny Palermo to do things to benefit LPOA and PACE.

Vinny Palermo, who serves as vice president of the seven-member council, is accused of not disclosing the gifts while voting to award money to LPOA and PACE. The press release said Vinny Palermo also did not disclose personal benefits, including income, gifts and other items, that he received from Omaha Glass Pro, a company that he voted to award city contracts to during the charged timeframes, while also failing to disclose concrete work to his backyard pool that was poured by a concrete contractor that also had contracts with the City of Omaha.

The press release also alleges Vinny Palermo did not reveal that he was on federal probation when he applied for a PPP loan for approximately $68,000 that was later forgiven for his company, Vinny’s Tree Service.

The indictment includes information gathered from wiretaps, including text messages and phone calls between the four men and others.

Steve Lefler, an attorney for Gonzalez, said, “I have great faith in the Gonzalez family and I have great faith in Rich Gonzalez, and I am positive that once all of the information comes forward this investigation will be shown to be politically motivated effort to embarrass the Gonzalez family.”

He said the arrest appeared to have been designed to maximize the embarrassment to Gonzalez and his family. Lefler said he had been in contact with U.S. Attorney’s Office during the investigation and said Gonzalez would turn himself in, “which is done all the time.”

“To have six police cars show up at the home of a retired police captain, I mean, it’s just nuts,” Lefler said.

Conducting the arrest on a Friday when a federal judge won’t be available until Monday means Gonzalez will have to spend the weekend in jail, Lefler said.

“The Gonzalez family has given their entire lives towards the benefit of the Omaha community, and the way that they are treated is truly a disgrace,” Lefler said.

Vinny Palermo’s attorney, W. Randall Paragas, said he will not comment on the case until after the councilman appears in court on Monday afternoon.

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council representatives to resign should they be charged with a felony or come under federal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.​

A statement from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert Friday afternoon called for the councilman to resign.

"A council member under federal indictment for numerous complaints relating to criminal conspiracy, fraud, and public corruption cannot be entrusted with spending taxpayer money, making decisions that impact public safety and the many other responsibilities that come with public office," Stothert said.

In an emailed statement, City Council President Pete Festersen said the charges against Vinny Palermo are "a matter of great concern that we will be reviewing closely."

"I can assure the citizens that the City Council will continue to serve them and conduct the city's business as Councilmember Palermo avails himself of due process in this matter," Festersen said.

In a statement, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer thanked the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office for their work but said he was not shocked by the indictments.

"I am appalled, but unfortunately not shocked at the content of the federal indictments," Schmaderer said. "As the federal investigation continues, there is a possibility that more arrests will be made. The federal indictments speak for themselves."

In December, at the crack of dawn, FBI agents and Nebraska State Patrol troopers searched the South Omaha home of Vinny Palermo for three hours.

Authorities also served federal search warrants at the home of Johnny Palermo — who is not related to Vinny Palermo — and the Corrigan Multipurpose Senior Center at 3819 X St. The Corrigan center is owned by PACE.

About a week prior, federal agents also searched the Papillion home of Gonzalez. Gonzalez is the former executive director of PACE.

The is a developing story and will be updated.

World-Herald staff writer Molly Ashford contributed to this report.