In this episode of the Omaha.com Podcast, Henry Cordes and Josie Whelan discuss the secret life of Nebraska fugitive Leslie Arnold and how his case was solved.

The two open with Henry's 30-year interest in the mystery before moving on to how a DNA technique that solved the Golden State Killer case was used to find Arnold.

They then spend the bulk of the podcast breaking down Leslie's life, including what may have led him to murder his parents, his escape from prison, his two families and more.

They close out by breaking down the mysteries that remain and what the case being closed means for both Arnold's families and Henry.

Don't miss any of Henry's coverage of the case by checking out the links below.

