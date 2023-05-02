In this episode of the
Omaha.com Podcast, Henry Cordes and Josie Whelan discuss the secret life of Nebraska fugitive Leslie Arnold and how his case was solved.
The two open with Henry's 30-year interest in the mystery before moving on to how a DNA technique that solved the Golden State Killer case was used to find Arnold.
They then spend the bulk of the podcast breaking down Leslie's life, including what may have led him to murder his parents, his escape from prison, his two families and more.
They close out by breaking down the mysteries that remain and what the case being closed means for both Arnold's families and Henry.
Photos: Leslie Arnold's crime
Leslie Arnold shows police the location of his parents' bodies on Oct 11, 1958.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Leslie Arnold points to where his parents' bodies were buried in their backyard on Oct. 11, 1958. He is handcuffed to detectives Glenn Gates, left, and Earl White Jr.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bullet holes are seen in the Arnolds' dining room on Oct. 11, 1958.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The front page of The World-Herald on Oct. 12, 1958.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Arnolds with their son Jimmy.
HANDOUT
Police watch over the Arnold residence on Oct 12, 1958.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Leslie Arnold is escorted by Detective Thomas Curran on Oct. 11, 1958.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Booking shot of Leslie Arnold on Oct. 11, 1958.
