Omaha couple killed in western Iowa motorcycle crash

An Omaha couple was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa.

The riders were identified as Louis J. Velasquez, 51, and Karin L. Velasquez, 52.

Harrison County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash in Modale, Iowa, shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Modale is a little over 30 miles north of Omaha.

Investigators determined that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south on Austin Avenue, approaching the intersection of 307th Place. The motorcycle had been rounding a curve on the roadway when it ran off the road and ended up in a ditch off Austin Avenue.

Motorcycle debris was scattered through the ditch. The motorcycle and both riders ended up in a bean field.

Because both riders were thrown from the motorcycle, officials have not determined who was driving, the Sheriff's Office said.

The time of the crash also has not been determined. It appears the incident happened hours before a passerby called 911 to report the motorcycle and riders in the farm field.