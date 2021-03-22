Omaha couple will pay combined $233,990 for public benefits fraud

An Omaha couple have been ordered to pay a combined $233,990 to the state and federal governments for receiving benefits while misrepresenting their living arrangement over 25 years.

Curtis Gills received Social Security disability income from about 1991 to 2016 on the premise that he and his wife weren't living together and that he wasn't benefiting from her income. (He had been medically approved for the benefits in April 1991.) He also received food stamps and energy assistance from Nebraska.

Starting in 1995, Cardella Gills received federal rental payments on the home the couple shared by listing herself as Curtis Gills' landlord under her maiden name, according to court records.

Curtis Gills has been ordered to pay restitution of $151,229.69 for the Social Security benefits and $10,272 to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the food stamps and energy assistance.

Cardella Gills has been ordered to pay $72,489 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Gillses, both 64, were also sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release. Cardella Gills is to spend 12 months in home confinement, and Curtis Gills is to spend 18 months in home confinement.