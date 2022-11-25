Omaha Crime Stoppers increases reward for info on homicide suspect

Omaha Crime Stoppers announced Friday that it would increase the reward amount from $5,000 to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive homicide suspect.

Keanu Louis, 18, is wanted in connection with the slaying of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg earlier this month. A felony warrant charging Louis with first-degree murder was issued Wednesday. Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Foster, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying and was taken into custody Wednesday.

Kellogg was found with gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.

The public can contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656 with information, but a person is only eligible for the enhanced $7,500 reward if they submit an anonymous tip leading to Louis' arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, on omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.