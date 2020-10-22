Omaha dad on PCP found passed out in parking lot next to 20-month-old son

Omaha police found a 43-year-old father passed out in a parking lot Wednesday evening as his 20-month old son sat on the ground next to him.

The man told officers he was addicted to PCP and had taken some earlier in the day.

Officers went to an apartment complex parking lot near 114th Street and West Maple Road about 6:15 p.m. to check on someone's well-being. At the time, police reported, it was raining and 44 degrees.

Omaha Fire Department medics, who had arrived before the police, woke up the man. He told them he didn't know where he was or what he was doing and that he earlier had taken PCP.

The boy's stroller was several hundred feet from where the father and son were found in the parking lot.

The boy's mother arrived and told officers that the man was supposed to walk with the boy to a convenience store near their home. When the two had been gone for more than an hour and the man wasn't answering his cellphone, she drove around searching for them. The mother was angry at the man and told officers that he is addicted to PCP and she doesn't trust him with their son.

The apartment complex parking lot is about a mile away from the convenience store.