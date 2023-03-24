Omaha police are looking for a young man accused of shooting a home day care provider outside of her residence on Monday morning.

The incident is alleged to have occurred near 42nd and W Streets at around 10:42 a.m. According to a police report, the day care provider, a 32-year-old woman, saw two men inside her vehicle that was parked on the street. The woman called out to the men from the day care’s front porch. Police said the two men then ran east down W Street.

While running, one of the men, described in the report as a Hispanic male in his teens, allegedly took out a pistol and fired between four and six shots toward the woman.

The woman was struck once when a bullet grazed her midsection. Police said the men then fled the area in a stolen white Kia Soul.

The man with the gun was last seen wearing a blue mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper and dark pants. Police described the man as having shorter hair that was long enough to blow in the wind.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), go to omahacrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips mobile app.