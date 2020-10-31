Omaha defendant comes up with his own eye-for-an-eye punishment for his sex crime

The daughter, then 12, described how Marquez sexually assaulted her while she lay in bed. She kicked him away — and that was when Marquez stumbled into her mother’s room.

As to the girl’s comment that Marquez had done this before, there are no records of previous court cases against Marquez.

The mother told the judge she thought Marquez began interacting with her for a reason.

“At the time, I didn’t know he was a pedophile,” she said. “I do believe he preyed on me as a mother to get to my daughter.”

Immediate deportation would be too easy, the mother said. She said Marquez needs a different form of castration — to be cut off from society.

“I just don’t want him to be (in prison) for a few months and then be deported,” she said. “I feel like he should do a full sentence.

“This has definitely changed her, and I just feel like I need to be her voice right now. My daughter deserves justice.”

