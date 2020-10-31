Omaha defendant comes up with his own eye-for-an-eye punishment for his sex crime

This one was not lost in translation.
An Omaha man, Sabino Gonzalez-Marquez, awaited sentencing this week in Douglas County District Court for breaking into an acquaintance’s house and sexually assaulting her daughter.
Through an interpreter and his attorney, the Spanish speaker talked about his remorse for his crime. His attorney, assistant public defender Megan Jeffrey, talked about how he might never see his family again.
And Marquez suggested that he should suffer another consequence: “Mr. Marquez feels that the court should consider castration as a potential penalty for this crime,” Jeffrey said.
At that, court observers perked up, unsure if they had heard the request correctly.
Indeed, it was real: The sex offender himself suggested that he should be castrated.
Had Marquez committed his crime 5 miles east, his request may have been granted. Iowa and seven other states and U.S. territories — Alabama, California, Florida, Guam, Louisiana, Montana and Wisconsin — allow judges or parole boards to impose so-called chemical castration on sex offenders as a condition of their parole or release.
Some experts say the testosterone-suppressing drugs can reduce an offender’s libido and thus reduce recidivism.
Others are cautious about the practice, pointing out that the motive behind some offenders’ abusive behavior isn’t to fulfill a sexual desire but to exert power. And there can be long-term consequences to suppressing testosterone: osteoporosis, depression and anemia.
Though Iowa has the ability, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, who has been the county’s top prosecutor for 18 years, said he couldn’t recall a judge ordering a defendant to undergo chemical castration.
When it came up this week in Douglas County District Court, Judge Timothy Burns paid it no mind. Nebraska doesn’t have such a provision.
Burns sentenced Marquez to 25 to 35 years in prison. The 31-year-old had faced up to 70 years.
Marquez, an undocumented immigrant, is expected to be deported from the United States after he completes his sentence.
In August 2019, the mother of the girl Marquez assaulted awoke to Marquez standing over her bed, intoxicated. The woman said she was startled by the sight of him because the doors were locked at her northeast Omaha house. She kicked him out.
She discovered that he had entered the house by removing a window screen in the laundry room. And she discovered something more devastating: her daughter, crying. “He did it again,” the daughter said.
The daughter, then 12, described how Marquez sexually assaulted her while she lay in bed. She kicked him away — and that was when Marquez stumbled into her mother’s room.
As to the girl’s comment that Marquez had done this before, there are no records of previous court cases against Marquez.
The mother told the judge she thought Marquez began interacting with her for a reason.
“At the time, I didn’t know he was a pedophile,” she said. “I do believe he preyed on me as a mother to get to my daughter.”
Immediate deportation would be too easy, the mother said. She said Marquez needs a different form of castration — to be cut off from society.
“I just don’t want him to be (in prison) for a few months and then be deported,” she said. “I feel like he should do a full sentence.
“This has definitely changed her, and I just feel like I need to be her voice right now. My daughter deserves justice.”
