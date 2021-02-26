Omaha defense attorney and his client/roommate accused of possessing heroin, other drugs

On Wednesday morning, Omaha defense attorney Robb Gage filed a court document outlining why a judge should throw out evidence against his client in a felony heroin case.
Before he could make it to lunch, Gage and the client — who also happens to be Gage’s roommate — were arrested at their downtown apartment, accused of possession of a virtual casserole of drugs. Gage, 44, was charged with four felonies: possessing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and mushrooms. His client and roommate, John K. Cameron, 39, was booked on suspicion of possessing heroin and OxyContin, a law enforcement official said.
Gage, who has a history of DUIs, had been representing Cameron, who has a history of drug problems, since Cameron was arrested after getting off an Amtrak train in May 2020.
In a detail that raised ethical concerns, authorities allege that Gage had been living with Cameron at the Brandeis building downtown, just a block from the Douglas County Courthouse. In an affidavit, Omaha Police Detective Christopher Perna wrote that he searched the apartment and found “small amounts of heroin, cocaine, meth and mushrooms in the bedroom and bathroom belonging to Gage.”
The felony case against Gage not only could put Gage’s law license in jeopardy, but it also puts his representation of several clients, including Cameron, under scrutiny. Should allegations of drug possession or use be proven, clients could question whether Gage effectively represented them in court, said two lawyers who spoke on condition of anonymity because they have known Gage for years.
Reached Thursday evening after bailing out of jail, Gage said he didn’t want to comment on the current case against him. Gage acknowledged that he and Cameron have been roommates since last year, though he disputed that it presented any conflict in his representation of Cameron.
Asked if he wanted to say anything, Gage said: “Yeah, um, gosh, that I’ve struggled with addiction and I’m going to commit to sobriety, and hopefully the courts will help me do that.”
Gage — who does criminal defense work, including court-ordered appointments — went on to acknowledge his history of chemical dependency, including three DUIs. Gage had DUIs in 2004 and 2008 and was charged in 2012 with a felony aggravated DUI after he drove drunk, rear-ended a car and then tried to run away. A bystander chased him down and tackled him on the street that runs between the County Courthouse and the federal courthouse a block away.
Omaha police reported that his blood alcohol content was 0.22, almost three times the legal driving limit of .08 — and Gage faced a felony based on that elevated blood alcohol content. But Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey found Gage guilty of only a misdemeanor DUI after a Creighton University toxicology professor said he could not pinpoint that Gage’s blood alcohol content was above the 0.15 threshold needed for a felony.
Gage went to treatment and had periods of sobriety, according to attorneys who know him.
After the new allegations emerged Thursday, a prosecutor filed a motion to disqualify Gage as Cameron’s attorney in the May 2020 case. Judge Thomas Otepka is expected to consider that motion next week.
In that case, a Nebraska state trooper saw Cameron depart an Amtrak train in downtown Omaha with no luggage other than a backpack. Following him to a parking lot, the trooper became suspicious that Cameron had drugs. After Cameron refused to allow the trooper to search his backpack, a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy said a drug-sniffing dog signaled that there may be drugs in it.
Investigators searched the backpack and found 107 grams of heroin and a spoon with heroin residue on it, according to a search warrant affidavit. A trooper said Cameron told investigators that he was addicted to heroin and went to Denver “every 2 to 3 weeks” to purchase the drug.
On his law office’s website, Gage, a 2002 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, advertises his DUI defense and lists “drug cases” among his areas of specialty.
“At the end of the day, I don’t really believe there are any bad people out there — just good people who make bad decisions,” he wrote on the site. “I can help set you on the path towards a second chance at getting it right.”
