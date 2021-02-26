Omaha defense attorney and his client/roommate accused of possessing heroin, other drugs

Reached Thursday evening after bailing out of jail, Gage said he didn’t want to comment on the current case against him. Gage acknowledged that he and Cameron have been roommates since last year, though he disputed that it presented any conflict in his representation of Cameron.

Asked if he wanted to say anything, Gage said: “Yeah, um, gosh, that I’ve struggled with addiction and I’m going to commit to sobriety, and hopefully the courts will help me do that.”

Gage — who does criminal defense work, including court-ordered appointments — went on to acknowledge his history of chemical dependency, including three DUIs. Gage had DUIs in 2004 and 2008 and was charged in 2012 with a felony aggravated DUI after he drove drunk, rear-ended a car and then tried to run away. A bystander chased him down and tackled him on the street that runs between the County Courthouse and the federal courthouse a block away.

Omaha police reported that his blood alcohol content was 0.22, almost three times the legal driving limit of .08 — and Gage faced a felony based on that elevated blood alcohol content. But Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey found Gage guilty of only a misdemeanor DUI after a Creighton University toxicology professor said he could not pinpoint that Gage’s blood alcohol content was above the 0.15 threshold needed for a felony.