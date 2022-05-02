Omaha deputy police chief to retire, will work at Project Harmony

An Omaha deputy police chief who once served as a detective in the child victims and sexual assault unit is retiring and will return to work at Project Harmony to combat those crimes.

Deputy Chief Michele Bang announced Monday that her last day with the Omaha Police Department will be May 31. She will retire after 29 years with the agency.

She will begin in July as deputy director overseeing all preventative and response services at Project Harmony, the child advocacy center that works to end child abuse and provides help to victims and their families in the metro area.

OPD's child victim sexual assault and domestic violence units are based at Project Harmony, and detectives work with employees to implement best practices on handling sensitive cases.

Bang currently leads the Police Services Bureau, which includes the air support, behavioral health and support services units. She was based at Project Harmony as a detective and field sergeant from 1998 to 2003.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve the citizens of Omaha as an OPD cop and I could not be more proud of the work I have done alongside some of the most dedicated women and men in the law enforcement profession and City of Omaha," Bang said in a statement. "Working at Project Harmony allows me to get closer to the work I truly love, helping children. So while it is not the perfect time, it is the right time to retire and I am hopeful I left the department just a little bit better than when I started the job."

Bang will be the third OPD deputy chief to retire within the last seven months. Former Deputy Chief Ken Kanger left in November and now works in the Eppley Airfield Police Department, while former Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez departed in January and is running for Douglas County sheriff.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.