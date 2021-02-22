Omaha detective: Driver pulled up to car before passenger shot 2 men, killing 1

Sherman died the next day. Edwards was released from the hospital soon after he was treated for his injury.

Two witnesses who were driving in opposite directions on 24th Street at the time of the shooting told police officers what they saw, including the make and model of the shooter's car. They noted that it had in-transit papers instead of license plates.

Within two days, Gutierrez said, a caller to Crime Stoppers said a Nissan Rogue with in-transit papers was parked at an apartment complex near 108th and Blondo Streets. Detectives went there and found that the SUV belonged to Fleming. They took him into custody and interviewed him.

Fleming first told police he wasn't involved, but when a detective showed a photo of the Rogue from a security video, he said he didn't know that a shooting was going to happen, Gutierrez said.

Detectives think that Fleming was the driver and that another man, who has not yet been arrested, was the shooter. Gutierrez said Fleming said in his interview with police that he was driving the Rogue.

Because he was on parole, Fleming was wearing a GPS ankle monitor, but police attempts to determine the coordinates of the monitor failed.