Omaha detective: Man who held active-shooter training wanted to elicit 'fear response'

A masked man in the parking lot of Catholic Charities at 93rd Street and Bedford Avenue began tapping on windows and firing what looked like a semiautomatic handgun.

Several employees ran for their lives, past an apparently bloodied woman lying on the ground, worrying they would be the gunman’s next victim.

Two people — an employee and a bystander — called 911.

Six Omaha police officers and nine Omaha firefighters arrived at the nonprofit on May 19. All thought they were responding to a mass shooting.

But investigators later learned it was a drill, planned in advance and conducted by John A. Channels. Channels fired blanks and told Catholic Charities workers when he was hired for the training job that he wanted to elicit a "fear response," Omaha Police Detective Derek Mois testified Monday at Channels' preliminary hearing in Douglas County Court.

"He wanted it to be as lifelike as possible," Mois said. "He wanted (the employees) to feel fear and he wanted them to have to react and to flee, to hide or even to fight."

Channels was arrested in August in connection with five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Monday, Douglas County Judge John Huber ordered Channels to stand trial.

If convicted on all counts, Channels could be sentenced to a maximum of 65 years in prison. He remains at the Douglas County Jail on $300,000 bail.

Channels was hired by Catholic Charities workers who wanted to hold an active-shooter training session in the wake of recent nationwide mass shootings and because the nonprofit's new location housed a domestic violence shelter.

Channels was brought in at the recommendation of the organization's security officer, Mark Rigatusso. Rigatusso later told Mois that Channels had also done some "fill-in security work" at another Catholic Charities location.

Rigatusso, compliance coordinator Carrie Walter and security director Mike Welna met with Channels on April 28 and chose to pay Channels $2,500 so he could conduct the training.

Rigatusso, Walter and Welna all told Mois that Channels was the one who said it was important not to tell employees, so that his "observers" could study how workers reacted and so it would be a teaching moment.

Channels and his attorney, Erin Wetzel, dispute that.

Wetzel said in August that Catholic Charities wanted the training session conducted that way, and went along with the scenario even as workers asked what was happening.

The trio also said Channels told them he had conducted active-shooter training sessions before and that he would inform law enforcement agencies about the drill.

He did not, according to Mois. Channels told officers who appeared at the building that he dropped off flyers at precincts, but precinct captains said their public front desk areas were closed for weeks prior to May 19. And Mois said there was no evidence that Channels went to the central headquarters downtown, which has an open front desk area.

Mois testified that an OPD firearms and active-shooter trainer had said that during practice active-shooter scenarios, all authorities, employees and even neighboring businesses would be notified.

Wetzel asked Mois if he was aware of a voicemail involving a front desk Omaha police officer that acknowledged that "exercise paperwork" had been dropped off. Mois said he and his chain of command were unaware of that voicemail, but said it wouldn't change his opinion about the situation.

Mois spoke to the Catholic Charities employees who were at work that day, many of whom were unaware that such a stressful, realistic event was going to occur.

Gloria Kern said she was aware of a scheduled training session, but had no idea it would involve a gunman and actors.

"She thought it would be a training scenario inside a classroom," Mois testified. "Nothing exciting."

Sandra Lopez fled from the building with a group of other employees but then broke away from the pack because she feared her bright pink shirt brought attention to the group, Mois said.

And Sheila Garland, who thought the "bloodied" woman on the ground was a co-worker, was told that she "needed to calm down" because "this was not real," according to an affidavit.

Garland has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to breathe, Mois testified. She told Mois in an interview that she was panicked as she ran because she realized she wasn't going to be able to run much farther.

Channels was not arrested the day of the incident, and officers filed an information report, which prompted Mois to investigate. The firearm used was not taken that day and has never been recovered, Mois said. An OPD spokesman said Channels was not arrested that day because at that point, officers lacked sufficient probable cause.

Wetzel called the firearm he used a "prop gun," but it had no orange tip, as fake guns do, and indeed fired blanks — the 9 mm blank casings were found by Rigatusso and later given to Mois.

No Catholic Charities employees have been criminally charged. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said their decision-making is a civil matter.