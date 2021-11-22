 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha detective says 19-year-old and unknown gunman killed teen in marijuana deal
0 comments

Omaha detective says 19-year-old and unknown gunman killed teen in marijuana deal

A 19-year-old Papillion man and another gunman opened fire on two teens, killing one of them, in an attempt to steal marijuana, an Omaha police detective testified Monday. 

J'Maun Haynie

Haynie

After Monday's hearing, a judge ordered J'Maun Haynie to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault, and on two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the shooting of two 18-year-olds. 

One of the 18-year-olds, Franco Vasquez, was shot three times. He was found dead Sept. 12 in the front passenger seat of a Volkswagen Jetta in a Westroads Mall parking lot. The other, Haley Grim, the driver of the Jetta, had been shot once through her back and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

When Omaha police officers responded to the shooting after 11 that night, they found a few bags of marijuana outside Dick's Sporting Goods, on a walkway near J.C. Penney and a few outside the Jetta, homicide Detective Jordan Brandt testified Monday. 

Inside the car, a bag of marijuana had been ripped open, and marijuana was spread out on the backseat, Brandt said. 

Authorities found two spent .40-caliber shell casings inside the car. Each later was determined to have been fired from different guns. A .40-caliber magazine was found on the floorboard of the front passenger seat, where Vasquez had been sitting. 

Grim told investigators at the hospital that she and Vasquez went to meet someone in a red sedan outside Dick's Sporting Goods. She said two males got into the back of the Jetta and showed guns. She then heard Vasquez tell her to drive, and she did. At some point, she said, she heard gunshots.

Grim crashed into something near the J.C. Penney, Brandt testified. Grim told officers that the males with the guns then ran back to the red sedan, which left the parking lot. 

Grim identified the male who entered the back passenger seat as a Black man with long dreads, Brandt said. She told police she didn't see what the other man looked like.

Photo of suspect vehicle in Westroads parking lot shooting

An Omaha police detective testified Monday that two males who were in this red Ford Fusion shot two teens during a marijuana deal, killing one.

Mall security video shows a red sedan arrive in the parking lot about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Jetta arrived just before 11 p.m. The camera, which rotated every few seconds, didn't show the males entering the Jetta. But Brandt said it later recorded two people running to the red sedan. 

Investigators searched Vasquez's phone, which Brandt said contained text messages about a marijuana deal between him and someone using a phone registered to Haynie. The person who was texting told Vasquez that they had arrived in a red Ford Fusion in front of Dick's and wondered how long Vasquez would be. 

Brandt said that according to the text messages between Vasquez and the phone registered to Haynie, Haynie was to purchase 1½ pounds of marijuana from Vasquez for $3,600.

Officers obtained a swab of DNA from Haynie's cheek. Testing found that Haynie could not be excluded as one of the three contributors of DNA to the inside rear passenger-side door handle.

Grim told police that neither she nor Vasquez had any firearms, and no guns were recovered from the scene, Brandt said.

The second shooter has not yet been arrested, nor has the driver of the Ford Fusion, Brandt testified. 

The license plate of the Fusion couldn't be ascertained from the mall security video. 

About a dozen people attended Monday's hearing to support Haynie, and a few relatives came on behalf of Vasquez. A woman cried and wailed upon listening to Brandt testify about how Vasquez died.

Expletives were traded between the groups of supporters even after a Douglas County sheriff's deputy removed one man and told everyone in the gallery to be quiet.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Einstein’s manuscript up for auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert