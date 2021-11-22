Omaha detective says 19-year-old and unknown gunman killed teen in marijuana deal

Grim told investigators at the hospital that she and Vasquez went to meet someone in a red sedan outside Dick's Sporting Goods. She said two males got into the back of the Jetta and showed guns. She then heard Vasquez tell her to drive, and she did. At some point, she said, she heard gunshots.

Grim crashed into something near the J.C. Penney, Brandt testified. Grim told officers that the males with the guns then ran back to the red sedan, which left the parking lot.

Grim identified the male who entered the back passenger seat as a Black man with long dreads, Brandt said. She told police she didn't see what the other man looked like.

Mall security video shows a red sedan arrive in the parking lot about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Jetta arrived just before 11 p.m. The camera, which rotated every few seconds, didn't show the males entering the Jetta. But Brandt said it later recorded two people running to the red sedan.

Investigators searched Vasquez's phone, which Brandt said contained text messages about a marijuana deal between him and someone using a phone registered to Haynie. The person who was texting told Vasquez that they had arrived in a red Ford Fusion in front of Dick's and wondered how long Vasquez would be.