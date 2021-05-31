Omaha doctors get a divorce but can't agree on when — or whether — they got married

Kinney says onlookers shouldn’t hold their breath for the Nebraska Legislature to expand state law to better recognize common-law marriages. The number of states that recognize common-law marriage principles has been shrinking in recent years, from 15 to nine.

States have been rethinking those laws, in part because courts have become clogged with word-of-mouth disputes over when the couple started living together, sharing assets, sharing expenses, etc.

“It creates an evidentiary nightmare for courts,” Kinney said.

Contrast that with the ease with which couples can get married now, and states are asking the question: “Why are we taking up the courts’ time trying to decide whether and when people entered into a common-law marriage?” Kinney said. “There’s a feeling of, ‘If you want to feel and act like you’re married and get the benefits of marriage, then just go get married.’”

When Seivert and Alli officially got married was a painstaking, tedious question for the courts.

According to the Nebraska Supreme Court ruling:

Seivert said they got married on a beach in Hawaii in 1996. Alli said it was just a vacation and no ceremony took place.