Omaha drama: Brother calls cops after Biden-backing sister takes Trump sign off his SUV

The contentious 2020 presidential election has prompted an Omaha family to involve the police in their disagreement over which candidate deserves support.

A 52-year-old man and supporter of President Donald Trump called Omaha police Sunday afternoon after he looked out the front window of his Keystone neighborhood home to see his sister and Joe Biden backer pull up, peel a $15 “Trump/Pence” magnet off his SUV and leave.

The man told police that his sister, 49, and his mother hate that he supports Trump.

Officers spoke to the sister, who said she took the sign because she feared for her mother’s safety and didn’t want anyone to damage the home because of the Trump signs.

She told police that her brother “is completely brainwashed with Trump stuff” and mentally unstable, according to a police report.

The brother told officers he did not want to press charges.

Our best staff images of October 2020

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.