Omaha drill team leader sentenced to prison for rape; 1 mother says she's ruined lives

Brittianee Bates doesn’t fit the stereotype of a sexual predator.

She’s less than 5 feet tall, slight, young and speaks so softly she’s difficult to hear.

But prey she did. The Omaha drill team leader, 24, used her position to mentor young dancers, earning the trust of the girls’ parents, even offering to become the girls’ de facto day care for the financially strapped families.

Then she destroyed that trust, grooming the girls, sexually assaulting them and teaching them how to molest each other. The four girls, then ages 9 to 12, have suffered psychologically, going from happy-go-lucky girls to depressed adolescents. At least one of the girls had thoughts of suicide.

For that, Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf sentenced Bates this week to 28 to 56 years in prison on several sexual assault counts. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, Bates will serve 14 years before parole. Absent parole, she’ll be released in 28 years.

Retelsdorf blanched at Bates’ suggestion that her involvement with the girls “was peer (to peer) behavior.”

“These weren’t young women, they were little children,” Retelsdorf said. “These children now have things that have happened to them in their emotional and social development that they will have to heal from.”

Prosecutor Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said it has been, and will be, a long and arduous road.

A couple of the girls are resentful that their parents went to authorities to report the abuse — just one sign of the psychological toll an abuser has on victims.

It took one girl’s fortitude to break open the case. Omaha police say a girl and her mother went to police in 2020 to report a sexual assault from 2018. In that case, Bates had told the girl after drill team practice that she wanted her to come over so they could catch up. With her mom’s approval, the then 12-year-old girl spent the night with Bates. Bates’ baby woke up in the middle of the night and Bates tended to her.

Bates then told the girl to join her in the kitchen. There, Bates pulled down the girl’s pants and digitally and orally assaulted her.

In time, three more girls came forward, albeit reluctantly, and described how Bates preyed on them.

One, a 9-year-old girl, said Bates showed her and another girl lesbian porn. Bates then told the 9-year-old girl to perform oral sex on the other girl, whose age wasn’t specified in police reports, as Bates touched the 9-year-old’s vagina. Then Bates said, “My turn,” and forced the 9-year-old girl to perform oral sex on her.

The girl told police that when she and other drill team members were at Bates’ residence, Bates told them they were “playing house” and would pair up the girls, telling one was “Mom” and the other was “Dad.” She then showed them how to “dry hump” each other and told them to do it.

“Bates would explain that it was something she did at their age,” according to a police affidavit.

Beadle said the 12-year-old girl’s courage to come forward prevented further harm. Bates had applied for a foster care license that would have allowed her to parent young girls in her own home. Beadle said such a ploy is a pattern with some predators who use the foster care system to try to find new victims.

“But for these young girls having the courage to (report their abuse), the number of victims would have only continued to grow,” Beadle said. “This wasn’t a one-time thing and a one-victim thing. This is a quintessential grooming and predatory case.”

Bates herself had a troubled childhood, said her attorney, Katie Jadlowski. She had no relationship with her parents, other than her dad occasionally visiting. She grew up in her grandparents’ house — and her grandmother was wonderful. Then her grandfather died and grandma went into a shell, Jadlowski said.

Bates developed chronic loneliness, Jadlowski said.

A probation officer interviewed Bates after she pleaded no contest to the four felonies against her. Asked questions about the abuse, Bates said: “I don’t know nothing about nothing.” That was a product of her immaturity, Jadlowski said. Days later, she submitted a letter acknowledging her actions and expressing remorse, Jadlowski said.

“She was alone, isolated, depressed and desperate to have a connection,” Jadlowski said. “She found the connection among the dance team. … Then it went way too far.”

Two of Bates’ victims clung to their mother and godmother in the back row of the courtroom. Both were no more than 11 or 12, one wearing red braids, the other blue. They cried as attorneys recounted what Bates did to them.

The mother said Bates’ abuse was only the beginning. She described her daughter as getting into fights for no reason, suffering severe anxiety, dropping out of school and having suicidal thoughts.

The dance/drill team was “a sanctuary, I thought,” the mother said. “I’ve gotten her into therapy, gotten her counseling, worked on her issues. But she remains scared to be anywhere outside of the home. She has isolated herself to a point where it has dramatically affected her mental state.

“It’s heartbreaking as a mother to feel like there’s nothing you can do to help your child.”