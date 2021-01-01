Omaha driver arrested on suspicion of fleeing traffic stop, assaulting trooper

An Omaha man was arrested after authorities said he attempted to flee a traffic stop and then hit a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in the face multiple times.

According to a press release from the State Patrol, the incident took place on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 80 near the Q Street overpass in Omaha. Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, the trooper saw a driver in a Ford Thunderbird driving more than 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, the driver of the Thunderbird refused to provide any documentation requested by the trooper, the release said. The trooper asked the driver to exit the vehicle which the man did after several requests.

The release said the driver was "belligerent with the trooper" and then tried to flee by running toward the traffic lanes of I-80.

The trooper caught up with the driver. The release said the driver then hit the trooper in the face several times and the two struggled against the jersey barrier separating the entrance ramp and traffic lanes of I-80.

The trooper was able to arrest the driver, a 37-year-old Omaha man. The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

The trooper did not need medical attention.

