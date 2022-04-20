Omaha driver charged with leaving scene of fatal crash

A 38-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in southwest Omaha.

William Sadowski appeared in court Tuesday in connection with a March 18 crash near 194th and Q Streets that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Michael Elgin of Omaha. Sadowski, also of Omaha, paid 10% of $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

According to an affidavit filed by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy, Sadowski and Elgin were racing to pass each other as they headed west on Q Street about 3:40 p.m. that day. Sadowski was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and Elgin was driving a Chrysler 300. The two were coming up on a spot where the street narrows to one lane, the deputy said.

The pickup was in the left lane and the Chrysler was in the right lane when the sides of the vehicles collided at over 80 mph. The collision sent the Chrysler into a ditch, where it then struck a metal electrical pole.

Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene. Sadowski is accused of leaving the scene. Sheriff's deputies found him near 216th and Pacific Streets.

If convicted of failure to stop and render aid, a felony, Sadowski faces up to four years in prison.

