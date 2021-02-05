Omaha driver sentenced to 90 days in jail for causing fatal crash

An 18-year-old driver who ran a stop sign in July, causing a collision that killed the driver of an SUV, was sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail.

Jayden M. Johnson of Omaha had pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide in December. He faced a maximum of three years in prison.

On Friday, Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk sentenced Johnson to the 90-day term, giving him credit for 34 days he had already spent in jail.

Polk also ordered Johnson to five years of probation.

Authorities said Johnson was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse east on Curtis Avenue at a high speed on July 19 when he ran the stop sign at 42nd Avenue.

Johnson's vehicle collided with a 2012 Buick Enclave. The driver, 33-year-old Brittni McBride, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that Johnson drove around a stopped sedan before speeding past the stop sign. McBride had come to a stop at the intersection, witnesses said, before continuing.