Omaha driver was going 96 mph when his pickup hit retired teacher's car, killing her

Emphasizing that he was speaking in general about fatal crashes and not specifically about Skutnik’s case, Kleine pointed to a statute that reads: “Any person who drives any motor vehicle in such a manner as to indicate an indifferent or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property shall be guilty of reckless driving.”

“When we’re talking about speed, it’s one thing to be going 40 in a 35,” Kleine said. “It’s another thing to be going three times the speed limit. A reasonable person would say that someone who is going that fast is beyond reckless.”

In addition, Kleine said, such crashes typically involve other traffic offenses, such as following too closely or failing to stop at an intersection — all of which can be indicative of reckless driving.

Preliminary police reports indicated that Brinkman was stopped behind another car in the right, southbound lane of 144th Street. The Tundra that Skutnik was driving hit Brinkman’s car with such force that it pushed her car and the car in front of her into a fourth car. All of the cars spilled into the intersection; the Tundra spun several times before coming to rest in the grass beyond the intersection.