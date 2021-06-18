Omaha father, 17, charged with child abuse in death of his 6-month-old daughter

A 17-year-old father has been charged with intentional child abuse in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Alejandro Flores, of Omaha, appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held on $225,000 bail. He is being charged as an adult.

Ruby Flores-Martinez suffered significant head trauma on June 3 and died two days later.

Omaha police officers went to an apartment near 38th Avenue and Jones Street about 3:30 p.m. June 3 to investigate a 911 call of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.

Flores rode in the ambulance to the hospital as medics performed CPR on the baby.

At the hospital, a detective spoke to Flores and the baby's 18-year-old mother. They both said they didn't know why Ruby had become unresponsive.

Flores told the detective that he was alone with his daughter when she became unresponsive, according to a police report.

Doctors told police that Ruby's injuries likely were the result of abuse.