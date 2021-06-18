Omaha father, 17, charged with child abuse in death of his 6-month-old daughter

A 17-year-old father has been charged with intentional child abuse in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter.
Alejandro Flores, of Omaha, appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held on $225,000 bail. He is being charged as an adult.
Ruby Flores-Martinez suffered significant head trauma on June 3 and died two days later.
Omaha police officers went to an apartment near 38th Avenue and Jones Street about 3:30 p.m. June 3 to investigate a 911 call of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.
Flores rode in the ambulance to the hospital as medics performed CPR on the baby.
At the hospital, a detective spoke to Flores and the baby's 18-year-old mother. They both said they didn't know why Ruby had become unresponsive.
Flores told the detective that he was alone with his daughter when she became unresponsive, according to a police report.
Doctors told police that Ruby's injuries likely were the result of abuse.
The detective interviewed Flores again on June 10 at Omaha Police Headquarters, where Flores "made incriminating statements and confessed to causing the injuries" to his daughter on June 3, according to the report.
Reached Friday afternoon by phone, Ruby's mother declined to comment.
Omaha has recorded 16 homicides so far this year.
Flores' next hearing is scheduled for July.
