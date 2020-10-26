Omaha FBI names new special agent in charge

The Omaha office of the FBI has a new top cop in charge.
Eugene Kowel started Monday as the special agent in charge of the FBI's Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa. Kowel replaces Kristi Koons Johnson, who served in the role for nearly 14 months.
Earlier this month, Johnson was named assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles field office.
Kowel, who started with the FBI in 2005, has worked in the New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles field offices, along with FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Kowel first led criminal and counterterrorism investigations in New York while deploying to Iraq in 2008 and Afghanistan in 2009, according to an FBI press release.
He then headed to the FBI headquarters to work in the International Terrorism Operations Section, eventually as a unit chief in 2011.
Two years later, he oversaw criminal and counterterrorism investigations in 19 Georgia counties in the Atlanta office in addition to leading the gang, violent crime, terrorism and child exploitation task forces.
He went to Los Angeles in 2016 as an assistant special agent in charge and led 10 squads investigating gangs, violent and transnational organized crimes, and crimes against children. Last year, he served as the chief of staff and section chief in the Intelligence branch.
Kowel graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in political and social thought and earned his law degree from the New York University School of Law. He served as an assistant district attorney in New York City before joining the FBI.
