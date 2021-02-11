Omaha firefighter alleges discrimination after finding her gear hanging from flagpole

An Omaha firefighter has filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha, alleging discrimination and harassment based on her race, color and gender.
Jane Crudup was hired as a full-time firefighter on Jan. 14, 2019. According to the lawsuit, she is the fifth Black woman to serve as a firefighter in the more than 150-year history of the City of Omaha.
The court complaint, filed last week, alleges several accounts of harassment and discriminatory behavior. It cited a March 3 incident in which Crudup returned to Station 41, near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, to find her personal firefighter coat, pants, boots and helmet hanging from a flagpole.
She "found her helmet hanging above her firefighting coat, displayed in an order, simulating a hanging or public lynching ..." according to the complaint.
She went inside the fire station and addressed the incident but "no firefighter at Station 41 admitted culpability," according to the lawsuit. She then took a picture of the equipment hanging from the flagpole before taking it down.
No disciplinary action was taken, and the incident wasn't further investigated by Crudup's supervisor, the lawsuit said.
Crudup alleges that later that month, another firefighter attempted to drive away in a truck she had just finished refueling and was climbing in, causing her to almost fall from the moving truck. She said she confronted the firefighter, who laughed and said, "I thought you were inside the truck." After Crudup responded that she was not, the firefighter said he thought she was going to ride in another truck.
She also told of finding a used face mask shoved into her boot, and her helmet tampered with.
In July, an internal investigation into the harassment claims by the City of Omaha found the claims were “unsubstantiated” and that the incidents were “hazing for the purpose of training.”
Crudup has been on leave from the fire department since May 22.
Bernard in den Bosch, a deputy city attorney, said Thursday morning that the city is aware of the lawsuit but had not yet been served.
“We deny the allegations of discrimination, and we’ll defend the lawsuit to the fullest,” in den Bosch said.
He declined to comment further.
The lawsuit states that as of September, the fire department employed 35 Black firefighters out of 647 firefighters, representing 5.5% of sworn personnel, even though 12% of Omaha's population is Black.
The suit, which references a World-Herald article from September about diversity within the department, notes that Fire Chief Dan Olsen is quoted as saying he appreciates the value of a diverse workforce.
