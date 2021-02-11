Omaha firefighter alleges discrimination after finding her gear hanging from flagpole

An Omaha firefighter has filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha, alleging discrimination and harassment based on her race, color and gender.

Jane Crudup was hired as a full-time firefighter on Jan. 14, 2019. According to the lawsuit, she is the fifth Black woman to serve as a firefighter in the more than 150-year history of the City of Omaha.

The court complaint, filed last week, alleges several accounts of harassment and discriminatory behavior. It cited a March 3 incident in which Crudup returned to Station 41, near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, to find her personal firefighter coat, pants, boots and helmet hanging from a flagpole.

She "found her helmet hanging above her firefighting coat, displayed in an order, simulating a hanging or public lynching ..." according to the complaint.

She went inside the fire station and addressed the incident but "no firefighter at Station 41 admitted culpability," according to the lawsuit. She then took a picture of the equipment hanging from the flagpole before taking it down.

No disciplinary action was taken, and the incident wasn't further investigated by Crudup's supervisor, the lawsuit said.