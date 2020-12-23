Omaha firefighters start getting vaccine Wednesday; doses available for nearly all staff

Omaha firefighters will start to get a coronavirus vaccine this afternoon, with enough doses to inoculate nearly the entire department over the next couple of weeks.
A clinic this afternoon run by the Douglas County Health Department is the first of six that will be held in the next week or two to cover all three shifts. About 100 doses of Moderna's vaccine will be available per clinic, which would vaccinate most of the 668-person staff.
Since all of the firefighters are trained EMTs or paramedics, priority will be given to those who work in the field and have a larger exposure to the public over those in administrative roles, Assistant Chief Kathy Bossman said.
To date, about 36% of the department has tested positive for COVID-19 — 239 firefighters, Bossman said.
She said the department is grateful for the early opportunity to be inoculated along with health care workers and understands the value of the preventative shot.
"In our line of work, we certainly are entering people's homes or businesses or nursing homes and hospitals. We want to vaccinate our personnel so that we are reducing the chance that we are part of the community spread," Bossman said. "We understand that there's a great need and a lot of people who want and deserve these vaccinations, so we did not take this opportunity lightly."
All firefighters who will be given the first dose are guaranteed enough supply for the second dose, which is scheduled for 28 days later. Even those who have previously contracted COVID-19 are recommended to get the vaccine, the CDC has said.
The vaccine is not mandatory, but Bossman said it's a welcome relief for firefighters who were worried about potentially contracting the virus at work and bringing it home to family members. Fortunately, no firefighters have been admitted to the hospital after being sickened with coronavirus; however, some had a lengthy recovery and prolonged symptoms such as fatigue or shortness of breath.
"This absolutely provides a sense or a feeling of hope for our firefighters," Bossman said. "They obviously go to work every day with a little bit of concern or worry about COVID. ... This brings a little bit of reassurance and hope to all of the firefighters who are getting vaccinated."
On Monday, Mayor Jean Stothert said Omaha police officers likely won't receive a vaccine until January or February, depending on availability of doses. The Omaha Police Department said at least one employee was involved in a vaccine trial on their own, which was not directed by OPD or the city.
In a statement, Fire Chief Dan Olsen said his top priority is to keep firefighters healthy.
"Vaccinating our first responders as early as possible will go a long way in protecting the safety and wellness of personnel, ultimately promoting service delivery to our community," he said.
