Omaha firefighters start getting vaccine Wednesday; doses available for nearly all staff

All firefighters who will be given the first dose are guaranteed enough supply for the second dose, which is scheduled for 28 days later. Even those who have previously contracted COVID-19 are recommended to get the vaccine, the CDC has said.

The vaccine is not mandatory, but Bossman said it's a welcome relief for firefighters who were worried about potentially contracting the virus at work and bringing it home to family members. Fortunately, no firefighters have been admitted to the hospital after being sickened with coronavirus; however, some had a lengthy recovery and prolonged symptoms such as fatigue or shortness of breath.

"This absolutely provides a sense or a feeling of hope for our firefighters," Bossman said. "They obviously go to work every day with a little bit of concern or worry about COVID. ... This brings a little bit of reassurance and hope to all of the firefighters who are getting vaccinated."

On Monday, Mayor Jean Stothert said Omaha police officers likely won't receive a vaccine until January or February, depending on availability of doses. The Omaha Police Department said at least one employee was involved in a vaccine trial on their own, which was not directed by OPD or the city.

In a statement, Fire Chief Dan Olsen said his top priority is to keep firefighters healthy.