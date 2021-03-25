Omaha firms settle with Attorney General on charges of misrepresenting COVID antibody tests

Two Omaha health care companies have agreed to settle with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office on charges of misleading advertising, marketing, distribution and sales of COVID-19 antibody testing.
In a complaint filed in July, Attorney General Doug Peterson alleged that Pivot Concierge Health and Banyan Medical Systems, both LLCs, violated the Nebraska Consumer Protection Act and Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Now, under a settlement signed this week, both companies must disclose all risks and limitations of COVID-19 testing products and comply with the law.
Pivot Concierge Health also must pay $25,000 to the state.
The state alleged that both companies advertised and sold coronavirus infection and antibody tests from at least March 19 to April 29, 2020, at an Omaha drive-thru clinic.
In April, a state epidemiologist and a Douglas County epidemiologist both contacted Pivot's medical director, expressing concerns about the antibody testing.
In the complaint, Peterson said the companies failed to distinguish between the two tests and did not share the limitations of the antibody test.
The companies advertised the tests on the internet, through their own websites and social media pages, at COVIDomaha.com and via sponsored Facebook posts.
If a patient tested negative, the companies sent the person an email saying so, but did not include various information recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including that results from the antibody test should not be used to diagnose or exclude current COVID-19 infection or that a positive result could be due to past or present infection with non-COVID-19 coronavirus strains.
According to the settlement, the companies will have to pay all court costs and attorney fees of any future, successful filings by the Attorney General's Office in order to enforce the agreement.
“Especially during a national pandemic, consumers are entitled to — and the law demands they receive — accurate and truthful information about products and services offered to prevent or detect this aggressive virus," Peterson said in a statement. "(W)e remind all health care providers and other businesses that they will be held accountable for the representations they make to consumers.”
