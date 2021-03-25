Omaha firms settle with Attorney General on charges of misrepresenting COVID antibody tests

If a patient tested negative, the companies sent the person an email saying so, but did not include various information recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including that results from the antibody test should not be used to diagnose or exclude current COVID-19 infection or that a positive result could be due to past or present infection with non-COVID-19 coronavirus strains.

According to the settlement, the companies will have to pay all court costs and attorney fees of any future, successful filings by the Attorney General's Office in order to enforce the agreement.

“Especially during a national pandemic, consumers are entitled to — and the law demands they receive — accurate and truthful information about products and services offered to prevent or detect this aggressive virus," Peterson said in a statement. "(W)e remind all health care providers and other businesses that they will be held accountable for the representations they make to consumers.”

